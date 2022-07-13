XSOLIS Adds Two Key Leadership Roles to Fuel Continued Growth

Newly appointed Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Payer Strategy bring decades of experience to the company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, announced today two key leadership hires amid strong company growth over the last year. Jamie Kiggen joins XSOLIS as Chief Financial Officer and Michael Drescher joins as Vice President of Payer Strategy.

"We are so pleased to have Jamie and Michael join XSOLIS at such a pivotal point for our company," said Joan Butters, CEO and Co-Founder of XSOLIS. "Their combined, deep experience in the healthcare and technology sectors will serve our company well as we continue to develop industry-leading solutions to reduce friction, break down silos and accelerate data-driven decision-making in healthcare."

Kiggen will serve as XSOLIS' Chief Financial Officer, working closely with the senior leadership team to operationalize financial processes while providing strategic direction in support of the company's continued growth. He brings 30 years of experience in finance and technology to this role, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of healthcare SaaS company Kyruus, where he and his team led the acquisition of HealthSparq from Cambia Health Solutions. Kiggen previously worked as CFO at Litmus Software and Yotpo, in addition to more than a decade in the investment industry, serving as a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone and a Managing Director at AllianceBernstein. Prior to that, Kiggen was a top-ranked investment research analyst at Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette and a consultant at McKinsey & Company. He began his career as a software industry entrepreneur and holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Having worked with a variety of rapidly growing technology companies throughout my career, I was drawn to the quality of XSOLIS' people and our opportunity to make a great impact on the healthcare industry. Eliminating friction and waste in operational decision-making is an area that is ripe for transformation," said Kiggen. "I'm excited to contribute my experience to help the company continue on its impressive growth trajectory."

Drescher joins XSOLIS as the new Vice President of Payer Strategy and is a seasoned healthcare and communications professional with more than 20 years' experience helping organizations succeed and navigate complex environments. He spent more than a decade with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, most recently serving as Director of Value-Based Contracting. Prior, at UnitedHealthcare, he was Vice President, Account Management, and was responsible for managing the state Medicaid relationship. Drescher previously served as Communications Director for Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen, and Director of Public Affairs for the state's Medicaid program. His work with XSOLIS will span the sales, product and client teams to enhance the value being realized by payer organizations through their connection to the CORTEX® platform. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky and a master's degree in healthcare management from Vanderbilt University.

"After working with payers for over a decade, I'm thrilled to be joining an organization as dynamic as XSOLIS," said Drescher. "I look forward to helping the company elevate its presence among payer organizations and continue to enhance payer-provider relations through its technology."

Since its $75 million private equity funding from Brighton Park Capital in June 2021, XSOLIS has experienced notable growth in both its client footprint and employee headcount. Most recently, the company announced 111% growth in its payer network and a 44% increase in hospital partnerships as it continues to expand its robust collaboration network, setting a new standard for payer-provider communication and alignment.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit https://www.xsolis.com.

