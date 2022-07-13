PCF Insurance Services Acquires Andreini & Company

California-based agency to complement customer service, industry knowledge and culture of PCF

LEHI, Utah, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today its acquisition of Andreini & Company, a full-service insurance agency based in San Mateo, California.

Sherman & Company advised the Andreini team on the transaction.

Founded in 1951, Andreini & Company offers a complete spectrum of insurance products and solutions, with specialized expertise in industry niches such as agriculture, aviation, transportation, oil & gas, equine mortality, and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andreini & Company and its team to the PCF family," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder and CEO of PCF Insurance. "The Andreini team has a notable history and stellar reputation within the industries and geographies it serves and possesses an entrepreneurial mindset that is reflective of their success. They bring a breadth of industry specializations, such as petroleum and agriculture, that will be beneficial to other agencies in the broad PCF network."

PCF Insurance intentionally selects Agency Partners who independently emulate the high-growth PCF business strategy, possess a proven track record of success, are highly entrepreneurial, and are looking to rise above their current watermark.

"PCF and Peter are like us – a people-centric, family company dedicated to supporting our customers while striving for growth," said Michael Colzani, Executive Vice President of Andreini & Company. "We're confident this partnership will provide a pathway to long-term success through operational resources, new growth opportunities, and a network of knowledgeable colleagues."

About Andreini & Company

Andreini & Company is a full-service insurance brokerage offering a complete spectrum of insurance products and solutions, with specialized expertise in industry niches that include agriculture, transportation, oil & gas, equine mortality and more. Founded in 1951 by John Andreini, Andreini & Company remains one of the largest insurance brokerage firms in the United States, with over 200 insurance professionals and 15 offices throughout the United States. Learn more at andreini.com.

About Sherman & Company

Established in 2004, Sherman & Company is an investment banking firm dedicated to the convergence of the insurance, healthcare, technology, and asset management industries. Learn more at sherman-company.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.

