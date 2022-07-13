Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Lizanne Falsetto, Founder of betterland foods™ and think!® Nutrition Bars, Launches Second Chocolate Bar for the Health-Conscious Sweet Tooth

Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago

NAPA, Calif. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- betterland foods™, founded by proven entrepreneur and protein pioneer, Lizanne Falsetto (Founder and Former CEO of think!®), announces its newest WOO™ flavor: Creamy Nougat, the second SKU to launch under the layered chocolate bar line. Creamy Nougat features silky-smooth caramel, and creamy, cow-free nougat enrobed in a rich Fairtrade chocolate. betterland's chocolate is certified Fairtrade via Fairtrade America (the US branch of part of Fairtrade International). The new flavor will be available online direct-to-consumer this fall @woobars.com.

"think!® revolutionized the protein bar industry", said Falsetto. "Now, betterland foods™ is transforming the snacking experience for health-conscious consumers, with 2x the protein, ⅓ the sugar and no tradeoffs on nutrition or taste. We're upgrading traditional layered chocolate bars like Milky Way and Snickers, whose formulations haven't changed in 50+ years," says Falsetto.

Falsetto is no stranger to food innovation. She started think!® in 1995 because there were no filling, portable snacks on the market providing sustained energy. Falsetto developed the first 20g protein, no-sugar, gluten-free bar in her kitchen, ultimately creating an entirely new category: Nutrition Bars - which today is valued at over $4.5B USD.

WOO™'s fluffy nougat is made with Perfect Day®'s animal-free whey protein. Perfect Day®'s proteins are made through precision fermentation, which uses up to 99% less water and produces up to 97% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than does traditional dairy.

"This WOO™ line expansion is an exciting step in our partnership with betterland and bringing our kinder, greener impact to life. Lizanne and her team's momentum in bringing no-compromise products to consumers exemplifies how aligned we are in the importance of our shared mission," said Ryan Pandya, Perfect Day co-founder and CEO.

Added Falsetto: "We are committed to sourcing healthier, environmentally-friendly ingredients, which is why we're so proud to have this partnership with Perfect Day in nougat and layered candy bars, as well as a partnership with Fairtrade America for our chocolate."

Nutritional Comparison:

WOO's Creamy Nougat™                 

A Leading Traditional Chocolate Bar

170 calories                                         

240 calories

5+g fiber                                             

<1g fiber

10g sugar                                           

32g sugar

26g carbs                                           

37g carbs

6g fat                                                   

9g fat

8g protein                                           

2g protein

About betterland foods™

betterland foods™ was founded on the vision of creating delicious, healthier foods that are better for us and better for the planet. Founder and CEO, Lizanne Falsetto, leads her team across multiple food categories to usher in the next generation of delicious, protein-rich, sustainable foods. To learn more, visit www.betterlandfoods.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

Please contact Candice Smith at candice@frenchpresspr.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lizanne-falsetto-founder-of-betterland-foods-and-think-nutrition-bars-launches-second-chocolate-bar-for-the-health-conscious-sweet-tooth-301585523.html

SOURCE betterland foods

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.