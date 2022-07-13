Fertilitas Ventures, MKH Capital Partners' Fertility Platform, Announces the Hiring of Four Key Executives

MIAMI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertilitas Ventures ("Fertilitas"), a fertility practice management services organization backed by MKH Capital Partners, announced the hiring of its executive team and independent board members. Rick Dietz and Carly Stockdale joined the board of Fertilitas, and Cara Reymann and Tara Matthews will be leading the platform as President and CFO, respectively.

Fertilitas is actively seeking opportunities to expand its fertility MSO's footprint.

Rick currently serves as President of ADVENT, an emerging multi-site ear, nose, and throat healthcare enterprise. Rick brings with him 15+ years of experience in the fertility industry and 25+ years of experience in the healthcare industry, previously serving as CEO at IntegraMed and Chief Business Officer at Boston IVF. Prior to working in the fertility industry, Rick spent 10+ years in healthcare leadership roles at Southeastern Healthcare, Amerifit Brands, and SportPharma Nutritionals.

Carly currently serves as the CEO of BestLife Holdings, a precision medicine and longevity platform that includes age management company Cenegenics with 20 locations across the United States. Carly brings with her 15+ years of experience, including as VP of Commercial Operations at Prelude Fertility, a private-equity backed fertility services platform where she joined as one of the first employees helping grow it into the largest US-based fertility network with 36 locations. Prior to Prelude, Carly was the CEO at ChartRequest, a healthcare technology company specializing in medical record information exchange and referral management solutions.

Cara has over 20 years of experience in healthcare where she most recently served as Market President for PEGI Solutions leading growth strategy and operations for the company's largest single specialty physician group, Capital Digestive Care. Prior to that she served as the group's Chief Marketing Officer and Director of Practice Development. In her twelve years with both companies she led numerous marketing, operational and patient care initiatives, helping the company grow from 50+ physicians to more than 100. Cara is also a member of the board of the Maryland Medical Group Management Association.

Tara will be joining Fertilitas with over 20 years of healthcare experience where she most recently served as the Corporate Controller of one of the largest Ophthalmology Groups in the Southeast, Eye Health America, before being promoted to VP of Strategic Initiatives where she led financial and operational initiatives across 3 states and 58 locations. Prior to Eye Health America, Tara was a finance leader at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for over 7 years where she partnered with leaders across 3 hospitals and 3 clinics to implement financial strategies and support growth of the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorder Center.

MKH has previously announced the launch of its fertility practice management services organization, which has been renamed Fertilitas Ventures.

Fertilitas Ventures currently operates three clinics and is actively pursuing partnerships with like-minded doctors. For more information regarding growth plans, please contact Andy Bethencourt at abethencourt@mkhpartners.com.

About MKH Capital Partners

MKH Capital Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm founded by entrepreneurial families and professional investors. MKH offers a strong combination of long-term family capital and large-scale private equity expertise and resources. We actively partner with business owners and management teams to grow companies into leading players in their industries.

The capital for MKH's private equity funds is provided primarily by the Motta and Kazma families and MKH is the main investment vehicle for the families to invest in middle market companies. Both groups have invested approximately $3 billion individually, and operated businesses across the multi-unit retail, financial, telecom, airlines, energy, and distribution industries, among others, for the past 30 years. The Motta and Kazma families have successfully partnered together on investments for the past 20 years, jointly investing over $1 billion.

For more information on MKH Partners, please visit https://www.mkhpartners.com/.

About Fertilitas Ventures

Fertilitas' practice management services organization partners with physicians to provide uncompromising patient care and access to reproductive health services. Leveraging investments in technology, leadership, recruiting strategies and operational infrastructure, the platform accelerates the growth and sophistication of physician practices.

