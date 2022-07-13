CD One Price Cleaners Begins Offering Wedding Dress Preservation as the Exclusive Vendor for Chicago Style Weddings

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the peak of wedding season, CD One Price Cleaners have begun to offer wedding dress preservation as a new service at its 35 stores across Chicagoland.

In 2020, nearly half of couples (47%) across the nation postponed their wedding receptions to a later date, creating a boom of 2.6 million weddings projected for 2022. In Chicago, weddings are expected to top 55K in 2022, a sizeable increase from 44K in 2021, according to The Wedding Report .

Jonathon Reckles, CD One's Vice President of Marketing, says the company expects a significant increase in dry cleaning formal clothes.

"The postponement of formal events and everyone's desire to be back together is creating a perfect storm of formal clothes cleaning requests, and we're still early in the wedding season," Reckles said. "To further capitalize on the sector growth and help meet our customer's growing needs, we have launched wedding gown preservation as a new service effective immediately."

Since opening its first store 20 years ago in Lincolnwood, IL, CD One Price Cleaners has established a leading market presence throughout Chicago with its unique, one-price model. And this new wedding dress preservation service will be no different, priced at a competitive, flat rate of $199.

Due to the delicate nature of wedding dresses, the garments must undergo a stringent process to be cleaned and preserved for years to come. Failing to clean and preserve a wedding dress can cause yellowing of the fabric, oxidation, mold and mildew, and permanent fabric damage over time.

Others across the industry are also taking notice of CD One's rigorous process and trusted service. CD One is now Chicago Style Weddings' exclusive, recommended wedding gown and dress preservation vendor.

Based in Westchester, IL, a western suburb of Chicago, CD One Price Cleaners currently operates 35 locally owned and operated franchise locations throughout the Chicago market, including its newest store opening in Frankfort, IL, in 2021. The company operates a total of 37 stores in four states. Follow CD One Price Cleaners on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit www.cdonepricecleaners.com.

