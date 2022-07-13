3rd Ranked Arkansas Baseball Team's Strong Finish Has One Former Player Raking in Some Unique NIL Deals

"From custom T-shirts and merchandise to creative endorsements and now a one-of-a-kind watch by Jones & Son Fine Jewelry"

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkansas Baseball is still riding high from finishing the season 3rd ranked in the nation. This has given the current and former players huge opportunities for some unique NIL deals. NIL deals have only been around a year but that hasn't stopped local businesses large and small from creating the landscape for the future of the NIL in the state of Arkansas and its college players.

No longer a Razorback, now MLB draft pick Michael Turner is coming off his record setting final season. He not only has t-shirts and merchandise deals, however, after an ESPN analyst called him a "rental player" Turner and his super-agent Mackenzie Tole creatively turned it into a NIL opportunity. First, they started with special made t-shirts that had Michael's image and the tag line "Rental Player" created by Zabulon Publishing. The second deal was with Castle Rental in Northwest Arkansas as their official "D1 rental player" for the local business.

However, this next deal takes the cake. Turner this week, in the week of the MLB draft, in which he is expected to be drafted, has now come out with his own "Turner time" watch. The watch was designed and created by Jones & Son Fine Jewelry in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Mike Turner said, "I am so excited to partner with Jones & Son Fine Jewelry to make Turner Time come to life in this new watch." "From what I have seen so far, this is probably one of the most unique ideas for a NIL deal yet for any Arkansas athlete, I am just grateful that Jones & Son brought my idea to life"

Turners' agent Mackenzie Tole of Tole Sports Management said "We are so excited to finish off Michael's record setting season with this final NIL deal to finish his college career. It is fitting considering the contributions Michael made to this team and the energy he brought to every game. His big plays would always be referred to as "Turner Time" and every time he pointed to his wrist the crowd went wild!"

Here are the details on the limited-edition Turner Time watch:

-Watch was custom designed right here in Arkansas by Jacob Jones of Jones & Son Fine Jewelry and is made from the very best materials including a precision Japanese movement and stainless-steel case

-Watch sells for $199 and can be bought online at https://jonesandson.com/turner-time-watch-by-michael-turner/Turner-Time-Watch-x-Michael-Turner-p477095522 or in store at Jones & Son Fine Jewelry's Little Rock, Arkansas location

About Jones & Son Fine Jewelry: Jones & Son is a Little Rock, Arkansas jeweler and a leading engagement ring manufacturer and is a direct diamond importer since 1986. Jones & Son was voted Arkansas's Best Jeweler in 2021 by AY Magazine

