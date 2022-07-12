Vitality Group Appoints Health Solutions and Technology Expert Maia Surmava as New CEO

Leadership changes and new hires to accelerate growth of US business also announced

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitality Group, a global health and well-being solution provider committed to making people healthier, has named information technology, healthcare, and insurance expert Maia Surmava chief executive officer. Surmava, a health veteran hailing from Vitality Group's parent company, Discovery Limited, will accelerate the company's next stage of growth and assume day-to-day leadership of Vitality Group USA this fall.

Vitality Group. (PRNewsFoto/Vitality Group) (PRNewsfoto/Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME),Vitality Group) (PRNewswire)

Surmava began her long-tenured career at Discovery in 2004 as a software developer. As chief information officer for Discovery Health, South Africa's largest private health insurer, she led a high-performing technology team of over 500 people for six years. She delivered Discovery Health's innovative technology and health solutions for the South African private healthcare system. In March 2022, Surmava became Vitality Health's chief information officer, spearheading the global deployment of Vitality Health's technology solutions. In this role, she was instrumental in launching Amplify Health, a pan-Asian health insurtech joint venture between AIA and Discovery Group.

"As CEO Maia will continue to lead the growth of our wellness business and bring to the US our proven global health tech solutions," said Elena Sterlin, senior vice president who oversees Vitality Group USA's portfolio of companies. "Maia's vast experience with health solutions and systems, coupled with our North American team's on-the-ground experience, will be a powerful combination."

Surmava holds degrees in Master of Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University and a BSc in Computer Science and Information Systems from the University of South Africa. Maia also completed business administration courses from the European School of Management and the Oxford Executive Leadership Programme at the University of Oxford, Saïd Business School.

US leadership team restructuring and new hire

Current Vitality USA CEO Tal Gilbert is moving back to the UK with his family this fall after ten years in the US. Tal will be taking on a new role as general manager, Vitality Health International, as Vitality increasingly looks to expand its global health footprint.

Tanya Little will assume the role of chief commercial officer to align commercial and business strategy. She will oversee sales, product, research and development, and marketing in addition to her current responsibilities managing business strategy, strategic partnerships, and commercial solutions.

Neesha Patel has joined Vitality as senior vice president of Health Plan Solutions to lead Vitality's expansion into partnerships with health plans, providers, and other ancillary health services. Patel was previously an enterprise client executive for athenahealth and has extensive expertise in product strategy, population health, digital innovation, and executing growth strategies across the employer, payer, public, and provider markets.

"I look forwarding to taking on this new role in the US," said Surmava. "We have an exceptionally talented team at Vitality Group, and these leadership changes and additions have us well-positioned to continue our efforts to transform healthcare through innovation and unlock future growth opportunities."

About Vitality Group

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. As one of the largest wellness companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 27 million people in 38 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

