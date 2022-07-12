Ensurise, LLC Merges with the Operations of Howard & Hoffman, Inc.

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent insurance agency Ensurise, LLC today announced its merger with the property and casualty insurance brokerage operations of Howard & Hoffman, Inc. The merger with Howard & Hoffman, which became effective June 1, 2022, expands Ensurise's operations in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Founded over 115 years ago by Clement W. Howard and William M. Hoffman, Howard & Hoffman, Inc. has built a reputation over 100 years as a leading independent property and casualty insurance agency in the National Capital Region.

William G. "Willy" Hoffman, President of Howard & Hoffman, and Scott M. Hoffman, Vice President and Treasurer of Howard & Hoffman, offer expert advice to their clients, providing all lines of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance coverage.

"We are pleased to be working with sophisticated and experienced leaders like Willy and Scott, who trust Ensurise to carry on the legacy of their highly regarded family business," said Ensurise Managing Member Jonathan Nobil.

"As we considered trends in the marketplace and thought about the next step for our family's company, it became clear that Ensurise would be supportive of our growth plans while respecting the history of our firm," said Scott Hoffman. "The partnership approach to agency perpetuation offered by Ensurise was different than the other alternatives we evaluated. Ensurise appreciates and respects our values, priorities, and culture, and we look forward to working together as partners for a very long time," said Willy Hoffman.

Howard & Hoffman will continue to operate from its Washington, D.C. location.

About Howard & Hoffman, Inc.

Howard & Hoffman is an independent commercial and personal property and casualty insurance brokerage firm in Washington, District of Columbia. Founded in 1906, it has been a trusted advisor to its business and individual clients and is currently in its fourth generation of leadership. For more information, please visit www.howard-hoffman.com.

About Ensurise LLC

Ensurise is an independent insurance brokerage organization that partners with top quality insurance agencies in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The company brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation and is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

