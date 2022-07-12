Atlanta Community Food Bank Announces New Executive Team Members

Focuses on strengthening supply chain operations and information technology

ATLANTA , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank recently announced two new leaders to their Executive Leadership Team. The nonprofit that works to end hunger in 29 metro Atlanta and North Georgia counties named Sharay Erskine as Chief Information Officer and Kenneth Hill as Chief Supply Chain Officer. Their appointments are part of the Food Bank's new strategic plan that focuses on bringing the organization past the impacts of the global pandemic. Erskine and Hill will report directly to President & CEO Kyle Waide.

"As we look to the future of the organization, particularly post-pandemic, we determined that two areas of expertise were immediately critical to resourcing our mission, supply chain operations and information technology, " said Kyle Waide , President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "We are pleased to announce that we have completed our extensive search to bring two new leaders into the Food Bank. Sharay and Kenny bring experience, fresh perspectives, and new capabilities to their respective roles and will be integral as we look to grow our programs and services to meet the increased demands of need."

Sharay Erskine

Sharay Erskine is the new Chief Information Officer for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. In this capacity, she will be responsible for leading the strategic investment in new systems that will enable the Food Bank to enhance their client service model, measure and report on their impact, and drive greater efficiency in all aspects of their operations. Erskine brings more than 20 years of experience in information technology.

Prior to joining the Food Bank, Erskine served as Vice President of IT at Bunzl Distribution, NA in Atlanta. As a solutions-oriented professional, she has a history of working in logistics and supply chain industries. Erskine has successfully built IT strategies for growth, served as a digital technologies leader, and has led major cross-functional programs. She has an established record of driving results through cross-functional teams.

In a role prior to joining Bunzl, Sharay led an after-school center and nonprofit, NuRock Foundation, which was a partner with the Food Bank, helping to distribute meals to families in her community.

Sharay Erskine holds degrees from the University of Phoenix and the DeVry University.

Kenneth Hill

Kenneth Hill joined the Atlanta Community Food Bank as Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this role, he will lead all aspects of food sourcing, warehouse and inventory management, and delivery operations.

Prior to the Food Bank, Hill dedicated 30 years to The Home Depot, where he served in various leadership roles including general manager and district manager. As a multi-unit leader of a team with more than 1,000 associates and $250MM in sales, he received recognition for consistently developing people and improving processes.

During his tenure with The Home Depot, Hill focused on online retail, coordinated freight flow, supply chain enhancement and online delivery systems. He has a long track record of working collaboratively with diverse communities, building consensus, managing ambiguity, and delivering results. His career is spotlighted with operational efficiency, productivity improvement, and servant leadership.

Hill serves on the board of the 100 Black Men of America's South Metro Chapter and is an appointee to the City of Atlanta's Zoning Review Board. He holds a B.A. in Economics from The University of California, San Diego.

"After two challenging years that required us to respond with speed, agility, and perseverance to maintain and increase access to vital food during the pandemic, we now have an opportunity to turn our attention to the future," added Waide. "We are laser focused on building on the foundation we have laid, leveraging our new state-of-the-art building, and striving to achieve our goal of ensuring everyone in the communities we serve has access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them."

For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank or to learn how you can help, visit www.acfb.org .

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 nonprofit partners, we help more than 715,00 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at ACFB.org .

