AOTMP® Announces Industry Solutions Showcase Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AOTMP® Industry Solutions Showcase is a live online event that will bridge the gap between buyers and sellers by reimagining the ways in which they connect. July 27-28, vendors will present their innovative solutions in 30-minute spotlight sessions, giving business customers the chance to see many solutions in a short period of time and find vendors that meet their needs. The event will run 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. both days and is free to attend for business customers. Registration is still available for the event.

Spotlight sessions will be presented by Calero-MDSL, Millenia Technologies, CloudAdmin, Motus, eLoop, G2 Inc., Oncept, Sakon, ChoiceTel, Tellennium, Asignet, vCom, Lightyear, Samsung SDSA, Unimax, Advantage Communications Group and more. Sessions cover a wide variety of topics such as:

Cloud optimization Network design IT spend management IT asset disposition Mobility management RPA & hyperautomation Expense management SLAs Carrier negotiations Bill Payment Benchmarking intelligence Network optimization CCaas & UCaaS management Mobile device management Electronics recycling AND MORE!

All sessions will emphasize the savings, efficiency, and innovation offered by each solution.

In addition to the Spotlights, Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, will be presenting the AOTMP® perspective on best practices and how they can be applied to enterprise environments. Colwell said, "We look forward to hearing the unique solutions that will be highlighted in the Spotlight sessions, as well as sharing the AOTMP® outlook on best practices for our industry."

On Thursday, July 28, the 2022 AOTMP® Vendor Awards will be presented. The awards recognize innovation and excellence amongst vendors involved with providing products, services, and solutions to external customers and individuals working for those vendor organizations. The 11 prestigious awards include three individual awards, five company awards, and three solutions awards.

