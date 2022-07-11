WayAway introduced first travel search that finds travelers cheap flights with real cash cashback deals

From today on WayAway offers a subscription service to get cashback for all travel deals

First genuine travel cashback benefit with no 'points gimmicks': users can withdraw cash via PayPal

Trips purchased via subscription plan will save up to ten percent

Easy-to-use App and desktop version available for users

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At first glance it seems that new kid-on-the-block 'WayAway ' is a flight price comparison website that provides travelers with the best rates on airline tickets. And yes, its innovative search finds the best option for specific travel dates by comparing airfares offered by all major US and global airlines and online travel agencies.

But there is more. Tapping into a world where almost everything is available on subscription, the company has introduced the first paid-membership plan called 'WayAway Plus' that gives travelers cashback reimbursement for all travel deals.

WayAway Plus members can benefit from cashback for airline tickets, hotel bookings, rental cars and other services provided by well-known brands, including Booking.com, Rentalcars, Viator, and Hostelworld.

Unlike some other cashback programs though, the cashback available for WayAway Plus is actually real, hard cash. There's no 'virtual cashback' scams or loyalty program points and other marketing tricks: when the journey is completed, users can withdraw money using PayPal.

"To make it possible we leveraged years of experience in travel tech" Ivan Baidin, CEO of WayAway, says. "Now everyone can enjoy exclusive travel deals that previously have been available only on our B2B platform, where we already learnt how to pioneer real cash cashback for users and now we're making that available to consumers too".

The plan is available on the WayAway website and through its applications for iOS and Android devices.

WayAway is backed by Travelpayouts , a digital partnership platform offering travel brands a marketplace to get distribution and monetization via an affiliate model.

The platform has over 300,000 affiliate partners worldwide and more than 90 travel advertisers, including Booking.com, BlaBlaCar, GetYourGuide, Viator, and others.

Both WayAway and Travelpayouts are brands of Go Travel Un Limited – an international travel company operating in 35 countries.

SOURCE WayAway