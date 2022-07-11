Djeep Lighters Set To Begin Major US Expansion Effort

Distinctive Brand Of Long-Lasting Lighters Introduces Revamped Retail Strategy And Striking New Design Collections

SHELTON, Conn., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Djeep lighters is reigniting its presence in the US with a robust new distribution strategy and fresh product collections available exclusively first at 7-Eleven stores and on Amazon.com, beginning in July. Following this initial rollout, a broad selection of several new convenience, E-commerce, and retail stores will be added in the months ahead.

Since 1973, Djeep lighters have been unique in both form and function with their signature patented rectangular tank, distinctive contemporary designs, and embossed wraps that provide an appealing tactile quality. The large flat push-button provides comfort when igniting, while the 3-compartment tank technology boasts up to 3,500 lights per lighter. Djeep's accelerated US growth is made possible by the manufacturing and marketing prowess of the BIC Corporation, which acquired the Djeep brand in 2020 to reach a new lighter segment.

"The name 'Djeep' was originally coined to mimic the sound made when igniting a lighter," said Katty Pien, VP of Marketing at BIC. "When you combine that sound with eye-catching sleeve patterns, long-lasting function, and textures you can feel, it's easy to see why Djeep loyalists have loved this multi-sensory experience for almost 50 years. We look forward to introducing this dynamic brand of lighters to new fans across the country."

Four new design collections will be available at launch, including the marble-themed Elegant series, the whimsical floral graphics of the Vibrant series, the sophisticated yet understated metallic pallet of the Bold series, and the Limited Edition series, which will refresh regularly to reflect current events and consumer trends. With this attention to delivering a product that can double as an accessory and form of self-expression as much as it fulfills a basic need, Djeep has become famous for its flowing of brand loyalists who are known to collect and keep their favorite lighters for years.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC ® Kids, BIC Flex™, BodyMark™ by BIC ®, Cello®, Djeep ®, Lucky ® Stationery, Rocketbook ®, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox™ and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP.

