Twitter Board Confident in Merger Agreement and Intends to Close Transaction at $54.20 Per Share Price

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today received a notice of purported termination from Elon Musk and the Twitter Board issued the following statement in response:

We are committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plan to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

