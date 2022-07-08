SCTE®, NAMIC, and Multichannel News Seek Nominations for 2022 Diversity in Technology Award

Deadline for Nominations for is August 1

EXTON, Pa. and NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, and the SCTE Foundation in conjunction with the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) and Multichannel News today announced the inaugural call for nominations for a new Diversity in Technology Award.

The Diversity in Technology Award will recognize a leader of color who has contributed to the technological advancement in digital innovation, customer experience, connectedness, digital infrastructure, operations, or intelligence in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Nominees must be a current member of both NAMIC and SCTE, should embody the NAMIC mission, and have actively worked to advance multi-ethnic diversity in the industry by educating, advocating, and empowering people and organizations.

"We are thrilled to request nominations for the inaugural Diversity in Technology Award and pleased that the SCTE Foundation has partnered with us to optimize the strategic opportunities inherent in both workforce and consumer diversity," said A. Shuanise Washington, NAMIC president and CEO. "NAMIC is focused on providing resources that allow our members to cultivate their careers. This new award is a demonstration of that mission, particularly in the technology space."

"We are excited to highlight the accomplishments of an engineering leader of color and encourage the next generation of technologists," said Mark Hess, president of the SCTE Foundation and senior vice president, business and industry affairs for Comcast Technology Solutions.

Additional details and the nomination form for the 2022 Diversity in Technology Award can be found on the NAMIC website. The nomination deadline is August 1, 2022.

The winner of the Diversity in Technology Award will be recognized in person at the 36th Annual NAMIC Conference, scheduled October 11-12, 2022, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org .

About the SCTE Foundation

The SCTE Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to ensuring the continued ability of a diverse workforce to positively impact the community, including in times of crisis. Using funds contributed by individual and corporate donors, the Foundation supports programs that: increase technical workforce skills; attract women, minorities and members of the armed forces to cable engineering careers; promote STEM activities among young people; and underpin cable workforce support for essential communication links that benefit the community in the face of natural or manmade disasters. For more information about the SCTE Foundation, please visit http://foundation.scte.org.

About NAMIC

NAMIC is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, access and inclusion in the cable and communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects America's cultural richness. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter or our company page on LinkedIn.

About Multichannel News

Multichannel News is the leading voice of the cable television and telecommunications industry. For more than four decades, Multichannel News has covered the business of multichannel video, a go-to resource serving executives and influencers in the TV industry. Multichannel News also produces the most popular events in the industry, from Wonder Women to NYC Television Week. The print magazine, B+C Multichannel News, has a circulation of over 15,000, and the website, Nexttv.com, has 479,000 monthly global visitors. Multichannel News, owned by Future plc, has been pleased to partner with industry associations including The WICT Network, SCTE® and NAMIC over the years.

