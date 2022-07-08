Acer Reports Q2 Preliminary Revenues at NT$72.35 Billion, Down 9.3% Year-on-Year

TAIPEI, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for June at NT$30.94 billion, marking an eight-year high over the same period, with growth of 3.1% year-on-year (YoY) and 39.5% month-on-month (MoM). Consolidated revenues for the first half (H1) summed up at NT$150.72 billion, which was flattish with 0.4% decline YoY. The company also managed to continuously reduce overall inventory levels.

Business highlights year-on-year include:

Desktop PC business revenue grew 9.3% in June, 2.9% in Q2, and 15.4% in H1

Gaming business [1] revenue grew 25.7% in June, declined by 12.3% in Q2, and grew 4.9% in H1

Acer's seven public subsidiaries have all announced their Q2 2022 revenues with an overall growth of 31.9% YoY. On top of their strong business growth, Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines is gaining good momentum.

Acer Gaming Inc. revenue in Q2 grew 42.9% YoY

Acer Gadget Inc. revenue in Q2 grew 25.1% YoY

MPS Energy Inc. revenue in Q2 grew 63.4% YoY

Altos Computing Inc. revenue in Q2 grew 59.0% YoY

AcerPure Inc. revenue in Q2 grew 70.7% YoY

The businesses other than PCs and displays contributed to 21.1% of total Q2 revenues.

[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses

