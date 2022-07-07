Quaker Houghton Appoints Melissa Leneis as Chief Human Resources Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today announced that Melissa Leneis has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer effective July 5, 2022. Ms. Leneis will oversee the Company's global Human Resources organization including total rewards, talent management, culture and engagement, talent attraction, workforce enablement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President stated: "At the core of Quaker Houghton and our customer intimate strategy is our people. Melissa has extensive experience building and leading global Human Resources organizations and will play a pivotable role in attracting, developing, and retaining the necessary talent to enable the Company to achieve its strategic objectives. I am delighted to have Melissa join the leadership team at Quaker Houghton."

Prior to joining Quaker Houghton, Ms. Leneis served in various Human Resources leadership roles at InterDigital, including most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer from October 2019 through June 2022. Prior to joining InterDigital in 2018, Ms. Leneis was responsible for leading global teams of Human Resources business partners at Johnson Controls and formerly with Tyco International. Her previous experience also includes Human Resources leadership positions with MEI, Inc. (formerly Mars) and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quaker Houghton