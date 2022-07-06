Wolf Home Products Announces Collaboration with Wolf Conservation Center

A leader in building products joins forces with a not-for-profit organization to help protect wolves

YORK, Pa., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced its collaboration with the Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) of New York to enhance their facility and popular Wild Nocturnal Adventure experience.

The WCC teaches thousands of people each year about the importance of wolves through onsite educational programs and helps to give critically endangered wolves a second chance by housing and breeding wolves for eventual release into the wild.

As part of this collaboration, Wolf Home Products will donate products that suit WCC's state-of-the art 4,700 sq. ft. education center and 12 new camping pods. Products to be donated include:

Wolf Perspective™ Decking for the camping pods

Wolf distributed siding products for the education center and camping pods

Wolf Classic cabinets for the education center kitchenette

"At Wolf Home Products, we believe in supporting organizations that help our communities and environment," said Craig Danielson, President and CEO of Wolf Home Products. "We are eager to break ground and support the Wolf Conservation Center in educating individuals about wolves, their relationship to the environment, and the human role in protecting their future."

WCC chose Wolf Home Products due to its history of providing quality products that stand the test of time, especially against harsh weather conditions.

"Being able to utilize Wolf Home Products' large selection of building materials allows the WCC to choose products that stand up extremely well to northeast weather," said Spencer Wilhelm, Director of Operations. "Plus, with decking and siding both being resistant to rot, bugs and decay, our new campus will stay looking great for years to come. We're proud to work with Wolf Home Products because we value its expertise and look forward to having them join the WCC family in our support of wolves."

The 12 new camping pods being built will replace the current usage of tents in the popular Wild Nocturnal Adventure where campers experience sleeping with the wolves in an overnight experience full of howls under the stars.

The project is set to begin Spring 2023.

Learn more about the WCC and its mission, and explore Wolf Home Products' vast selection of products.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 175 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

About Wolf Conservation Center

Founded by Hélène Grimaud in 1999, the Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit that participates in the federal Species Survival Plans (SSPs) for two critically endangered species: the red wolf and the Mexican gray wolf. With 38 endangered wolves residing at the Center, the WCC is the pre-eminent facility in the eastern United States for the captive breeding and pre-release care of endangered wolves.

