Steward Partners Global Advisory Named a Best Place to Work for Sixth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, has been named to the 2022 Greater Washington Area Best Places To Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal. Steward Partners has been recognized on the list every year since 2017.

(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory Group) (PRNewswire)

"This award is one of the most gratifying honors we could hope to receive, because it offers an honest and very positive assessment of our advisors' attitudes toward Steward Partners," said Doug Kentfield, President and Head of Wealth Management, Steward Partners Global Advisory. "We really appreciate that our advisors took the time and made the effort to nominate Steward Partners. This is the sixth consecutive year that we have been awarded this honor and our entire leadership team is committed to seeing that we continue to be worthy of our advisors' appreciation every year."

The Best Places to Work in Greater Washington awards honor the area's leading employers, companies, and non-profits that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Companies are judged based on the results of an employee survey administered by Quantum Market Research. The survey evaluates companies in 15 different categories including team effectiveness, employee alignment with company goals, trust with co-workers and in senior leaders, feeling valued, communication and resources, and personal engagement.

The Washington Business Journal announced the top companies at an awards event in May and profiled the leading companies on the Washington Business Journal website.

Steward Partners is one of the country's fastest growing independent wealth management firms and ranked #20 on Barron's list of Top RIAs in 2021, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics. Steward Partners also had 15 of its advisors named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

The 2022 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor is not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2021. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions for how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

For more information and complete details on methodology, go to www.shookresearch.com.

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

mmorales@jconnelly.com

973.224.7152

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory Group