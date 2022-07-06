Magic Eden Partners with Tomorrowland to Revolutionize Festival Experience

The two companies will expand Web3 presence in Belgium and offer custom NFT collections

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden, the leading destination for NFT discovery, expression, and ownership, today announced a new partnership with global music festival Tomorrowland. The collaboration will initiate with the unveiling of two NFT drops for Tomorrowland Belgium 2022. Magic Eden will be the preferred marketplace for secondary trading of both NFT collections.

The two NFT collections will offer unparalleled access to festival events, communities, creators, and content. Magic Eden will support technical and marketing efforts involved in the two mints, with the first being a closed, whitelist-only mint to trial ticket redemptions via NFTs. The first-of-its-kind festival experiment will explore real world applications of ownership and verification utilities that come with NFTs.

Zhuoxin Yin, COO and Co-Founder of Magic Eden, commented, "At Magic Eden, we have ambitions to onboard the next billion users to Web3. Partnering with a globally-celebrated festival like Tomorrowland allows us to reach new users who can experience the fun and connective utilities of NFTs. We are confident that Tomorrowland's fanbase of music lovers will feel right at home at Magic Eden, where collectors and creators alike can socialize and discover other unique digital cultures."

Beginning July 15, Tomorrowland will be unveiling The Reflection of Love, a NFT collection inspired by this year's mainstage theme. Holders of this collection will receive exclusive access to the Tomorrowland NFT community, festival creators and artists, as well as giveaways spanning fashion, backstage tours, and secret shows. The collection will be minted on Tomorrowland and be powered by Magic Eden–which has helped launch over 250 collections. The Reflection of Love NFT can be bought and sold on Magic Eden's active secondary marketplace–which sees over 92% of all NFT volume on Solana and 40,000 NFTs traded daily.

Through the partnership, Magic Eden will be bringing the best of web3 culture to Tomorrowland's tentpole event and will be building on the festival's previous forays into the metaverse with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The strategic partnerships are all a part of Tomorrowland's ongoing evolution to become the ultimate music and digital destination. Prior to the NFT collection launch, the festival had successfully rolled-out cashless payments via its festival bracelet and has been awarded FWA of the Month and the Webby award in 2021 for its Tomorrowland Around the World Digital Event.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading destination for NFT discovery, expression, and ownership across digital cultures. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is driving the next billion users to Web3 by providing a user-friendly platform equipped with powerful minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. Magic Eden is backed by Greylock, Electric Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital and more. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io .

About Tomorrowland Belgium

Tomorrowland started in 2005 as a festival with 10,000 attendees, organized and owned by two Belgian brothers. Now in its 16th year, Tomorrowland is one of the largest electro musical festivals in the world with more than 400,000 attendees to its annual summer festival with tickets consistently selling out in less than an hour. Tomorrowland has been voted as the World's Best Music Event five times at the International Dance Music awards and has been officially recognized by the UN in the name of Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon. Every year, the festival features a special theme that inspires the famed MainStage design and stage production. Tomorrowland 2022 takes place on 15-17 July, 22-24 July, & 29-31 July in Boom, Belgium.

