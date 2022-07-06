Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa Collaborates with MindClick - Bringing A New Approach to Hotel Sustainability

Recently Debuted Hospitality Destination Recognized for ESG Ratings After Multi-Million-Dollar Reimagination

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa, which debuted in February of this year, is pleased to announce its collaboration with MindClick, a Product Intelligence company that rates the environmental and social impact of manufacturers and their products. In support of carbon reduction, the heath of people and the planet, Highgate– which proudly manages the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa - worked closely with MindClick to carefully select products for the hotel. During the hotel's $70-million-dollar reimagination, this partnership dramatically improved the project's environmental impact while also supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the supply chain. Highgate is leading the industry in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibility by implementing these policies throughout its hotel operations.

"From the very beginning of this milestone renovation located in the heart of San Francisco, we prioritized our environmental and social responsibility in every decision we made as we know how important it is to this community," said Michael Baier, Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa managing director. "It was the utmost importance to us that this project is as beautiful visually, as it was ethically and MindClick made that goal a reality."

"When the Highgate team committed to making sustainability core to this $70-million-dollar reimagination, they ran into a significant challenge-understanding the impact of the products they were choosing," said JoAnna Abrams, MindClick CEO. "Using MindClick's product intelligence saved their team hundreds of hours, provided critical third-party credibility, and helped them deliver beautiful interiors with a powerful impact - enhancing the guest experience and the health of people and the planet."

Using MindClick ratings for furniture, fixture, equipment and architectural building products assessed through MSAP, the MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program, Highgate's design and purchasing teams delivered a stunning renovation and interiors with a positive contribution to health and well-being through reduced carbon emissions, use of recycled materials, and toxin-free products. The Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa is the first hotel designed and furnished in alignment with Hyatt Hotel's World of Care ESG program.

The redesign, covering 150,000 square feet, includes refurbishments and upgrades to the 20 Executive Corner Suites, two Presidential Suites and all 686 guest rooms, an upgraded fitness studio -- one of the largest in San Francisco -- with state-of-the-art gym equipment and Peloton bikes, and refreshed meeting and event spaces, all marked by contemporary décor and an art-driven narrative created by internationally recognized design firm BHDM Design.

Nearly 20 MindClick rated vendors contributed to this achievement across the categories of art and mirrors, case goods, fabrics, flooring, tables, outdoor furniture, upholstered seating, wall coverings, and window treatments. Vendors whose products made it possible include: Amtrend, Charter Furniture, Global Views, Koroseal Interior Products, Kravet, Majestic Lighting, Moore & Giles, Neil Allen, Royal Thai Americas, Samuelson Furniture, Shaw Contract, Valley Forge Fabrics and Wolf Gordon.

Notable specifics of the record-setting project include the following:

On average, 45% of the materials used in the flooring, fabrics, seating, and other products with a large footprint are recycled, sustainably harvested or rapidly renewable. In addition, nearly 100% of these items are free of toxins and certified as contributing to the highest levels of indoor air quality.

Materials were produced in facilities that are actively measuring and reducing the carbon emissions associated with manufacturing. Materials were also packaged with less material to support reduced transportation and storage emissions.

Packaging was used that was either made with 100% recyclable material or made of recycled content to eliminate or minimize landfill.

Materials were produced in facilities adhering to the highest standards set by the UN Convention on Fair Labor Practices and Human Rights and by manufacturers qualified as women, minority, LGBTQ, and/or veteran owned.

Materials were produced in facilities supporting local employment within the state of California .

Entire hotel operations and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations (available to guests) are powered by 100% renewable electricity.

Filtered water refill stations were installed throughout the property to work toward the elimination of single-use plastics, along with PATH Water reusable bottles offered to all guests.

Owned by Morgan Stanley, Highgate manages a portfolio of hotels in the U.S., Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. To book a reservation, please visit this link or call 415-974-6400.

