Hamilton Lane Closes Inaugural Infrastructure Opportunities Fund, Exceeding its Target

Fund Has Seen Robust Deal Flow, with Seed Portfolio at Roughly Half of Target Size

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the final closing of Hamilton Lane Infrastructure Opportunities Fund ("IOF" or "the Fund"). The Fund and related vehicles represent nearly $590 million in commitments from a wide range of global LPs, well in excess of its $500 million target.

The Fund seeks unique direct co-investment and secondary investment opportunities to generate attractive income and total returns.

It is composed of a diverse set of limited partners from around the world, including public pensions, Taft Hartley plans, foundations and endowments, ultra-high net worth and family office investors, insurance companies and asset managers.

Brent Burnett, Head of Real Assets at Hamilton Lane, commented: "This Fund marks an important milestone in our infrastructure service offering as we continue to provide our limited partners with selective and differentiated exposure to the asset class, while being a more flexible capital partner to our GP relationships. There is a set of strong macro tailwinds that continues to drive investor appetite within the infrastructure landscape, marked by the key themes of energy transition, digitization and logistics. Due to our robust deal flow, deep experience and strong GP relationships, we've been able to remain highly selective – maintaining a 2.2% selection rate – while already deploying nearly half of the Fund's target size in opportunities where we had a clear access and information advantage."

Peter Larsen, Managing Director, Real Assets Investments at Hamilton Lane, said: "We're grateful to this diverse group of limited partners for their support of our first Infrastructure Opportunities Fund. This Fund is a continuation of our proven strategy and platform, and of our ability to bring to bear more than two decades of experience, differentiated deal flow and strong relationships to consistently access unique infrastructure opportunities in our target markets," he said.

Hamilton Lane has long been an active investor within infrastructure, designing separate account mandates for clients of all sizes for more than 22 years and with attractive performance relative to benchmarks. While this vehicle represents the first of its kind, it is an extension of Hamilton Lane's broader infrastructure platform, which the firm has been building for over two decades and which represents nearly $45 billion in assets under management and supervision as of March 31, 2022.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 530 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has over $901 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $106 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $795 billion in advisory assets, as of March 31, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane.

