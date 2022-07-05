U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners Welcomes Jorge Romero

Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

ISELIN, N.J., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP) is pleased to announce today that Jorge Romero has joined the company as its Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

In his role as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development with USRBP, Jorge's responsibilities include overseeing the corporate development team in pipeline development, evaluation, execution, due diligence, and negotiations for all of the company's M&A transactions.

Jorge has extensive experience in investment banking and corporate development. Prior to joining USRBP, Jorge was the head of mergers and acquisitions for CareFinders Total Care, a multi-state home care services provider in the Northeast, where he was responsible for formulating and driving the Company's M&A and integration strategy. Prior to CareFinders Total Care, Jorge spent 12 years in investment banking at Cain Brothers and Merrill Lynch where he concentrated on M&A transactions.

"We are very excited that Jorge is joining our Senior Management Team to help guide our M&A activity. He has a terrific background and adding him to our team allows us to continue to refine and accelerate our inorganic growth," said Mark Skinner, USRBP Founder & CEO.

Jorge Romero added, "USRBP has a very strong base to build upon, having proven the ability to not only bring new firms into the organization, but most importantly to add value to support their growth and the overall growth of USRBP. The partnership model creates significant economic outcomes in both the short and long term for the entrepreneurs who join the firm. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to our continued growth."

About U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners

U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners, with headquarters in Iselin, NJ, is one of the nation's largest independent, national financial services firms specializing in employee benefit and employer-sponsored retirement plans in the K-12 public school, governmental, corporate, and non-profit markets. USRBP serves over 14,000 employer groups with 3 million participants through 51 regional Partner Firms. For more information, visit www.usrbpartners.com.

