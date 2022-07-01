Lummus and Clariant Announce Successful Start-Up of World's Largest Operating CATOFIN PDH Unit

CATOFIN® technology originally selected for operating stability, low operating costs and performance at or above design capacity

HOUSTON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and its catalyst partner Clariant, announced the successful startup and acceptance of Qingdao Jinneng New Material Co.'s 900,000 metric tons per annum CATOFIN propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China.

(PRNewsfoto/Lummus Technology, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"The successful startup of the world's largest PDH unit demonstrates the continuous improvements of our CATOFIN technology and Clariant's catalyst performance," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "No other technology has such a strong track record of reliability, productivity and performance, especially for units at this scale, which is why it is the global leader in propylene production."

Qingdao Jinneng originally selected CATOFIN based on the technology's robust performance and continuous operation at or above design capacity as demonstrated by the many CATOFIN units operating worldwide.

The CATOFIN process combines Lummus' advanced technology with Clariant's tailor-made catalysts and heat generating material to convert propane to propylene. CATOFIN technology is an industry-leading method for light paraffin dehydrogenation that delivers excellent annual production output compared to alternative technologies. The process operates at thermodynamically advantaged reactor pressure and temperature to maximize conversion of propane to propylene, while reducing investment and operating costs.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC