American Honda Sales Challenged by Supply Issues

Core models lead the way for the Honda brand with CR-V topping 22,000 units

and Accord over 10,000 units despite challenging supply issues.

· CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid help Honda top 50,000 in first-half

electrified sales for the second straight year

· Customer pre-orders for all-new 2023 HR-V total almost 6,000

· Honda brand pre-orders totaled over 50,000 units in first six months as

customer demand remains strong

· Ridgeline posted best June sales in five years at almost 3,000 units