SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds GRRB, OBCI, USWS, and BHVN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTC: GRRB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTC: GRRB), in connection with the proposed acquisition of GRRB by First Bancorp ("First Bancorp"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRRB shareholders will receive 0.910 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each GRRB share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $32.45 based upon First Bancorp's June 27, 2022 closing price of $35.66. If you own GRRB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/grrb

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of OBCI and its affiliate, Star Brite Europe, Inc., by OneWater Marine Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, OBCI shareholders will receive $13.08 in cash for each share of OBCI common stock owned. If you own OBCI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/obci

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of USWS by ProFrac Holding Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, USWS shareholders will receive 0.0561 shares of ProFrac Class A common stock for each share of USWS Class A common stock owned. If you own USWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/usws

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BHVN by Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of BHVN not already owned by Pfizer for $148.50 per share in cash. BHVN common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven per BHVN common share, a new publicly traded company that will retain BHVN's non-calcitonin gene-related peptide development stage pipeline compounds. If you own BHVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bhvn

