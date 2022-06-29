New Sauce From BBQ Pit Boys Only Available In July Box From Grill Masters Club, America's #1 BBQ Subscription Box

Purchase The Ultimate BBQ Experience™ from Grill Masters Club by 7PM EDT on July 4, 2022 to reserve the limited edition "Return of the BBQ Pit Boys" box, featuring BBQ Pit Boys' newest sauce and flavor.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grill Masters Club ( https://grillmastersclub.com ), America's #1 grilling & BBQ subscription box, is excited to announce the release of a new product from YouTube and Facebook sensations, BBQ Pit Boys™ ( https://bbqpitboys.com ).

"At Grill Masters Club, our focus is on delivering an unmatched monthly experience for our subscription members around the world," said owner and CEO Peter Gainsley. "This first drop partnership with BBQ Pit Boys is an exciting opportunity for our subscription members to get their hands on a brand new sauce from a leader in the barbecue space."

The newest bottled product from BBQ Pit Boys will be released in the July edition of The Ultimate BBQ Experience™ from Grill Masters Club, along with two additional BBQ Pit Boys products. The limited edition July box also features three exciting barbecue must-haves from other suppliers, for a total of 6 products – plus an extensive printed booklet filled with innovative recipes and useful pro tips developed for the passionate meat smokers and grillers who will use these products.

"We're very excited to release our newest sauce and flavor, which is only available to the public in the July box from Grill Masters Club," said Douglas Howie of BBQ Pit Boys. We're confident their members will enjoy the new flavor, and we're looking forward to hearing their feedback…because we certainly think it's GUUUUD!"

Interested parties can learn more about this first drop collaboration and reserve their July box and mystery BBQ Pit Boys item at https://grillmastersclub.com/bbqpitboys .

About Grill Masters Club

Each month, Grill Masters Club delivers The Ultimate BBQ Experience: A unique, hand-curated box of 5+ premium barbecue sauces, dry rubs, seasonings, condiments and other grilling surprises. Subscribers unlock The Ultimate BBQ Experience by scanning a QR code or visiting a URL inside their box to access:

Pitmaster-approved BBQ & grilling recipes for the products in the box

Exclusive deals and discounts from the featured suppliers

Grilling tips from certified pitmasters

Video content

Detailed product information

Supplier profiles & unique company histories

A subscription to Grill Masters Club celebrates the craft and passion around barbecue and unlocks new and innovative products and flavors from award-winning suppliers.

Beyond the top tier barbecue sauces, spices and accessories delivered to members' homes each month, Grill Masters Club is a go-to resource for grilling & smoking tips , BBQ recipes , and exclusive deals for all things grilling.

About BBQ Pit Boys

BBQ Pit Boys are the largest BBQ community in the world, with Facebook followers in excess of 2.7 million, and a combined total of 4 million+ followers across all social media platforms.

Ranked in the top 5% of all YouTube Channels, the BBQ Pit Boys have over 1,000 instructional recipes on video, 400 million video views, and over 5 million subscribers and followers across social media platforms.

Viewers watch the BBQ Pit Boys demonstrate the techniques for cooking up classic barbecue and grilling staples, showing you what BBQ tools you'll need, how to select the correct cuts of meat for the grill or smoker, and the tips and tricks on how to be a pitmaster.

BBQ Pit Boys also have an international network of over 16,000 officially registered BBQ Pit Boys Chapters. These are dedicated grilling and barbecue enthusiasts who gather with family and friends over good food, using the techniques and recipes shown on the BBQ Pit Boys Show.

