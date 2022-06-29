AZOOLE AWARDED GSA 8(a) STARS III CONTRACT

Contract award opens federal contracting opportunities for IT company

FAIR LAKES, Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azoole, a joint venture between Chainbridge Solutions Inc. and CGI Federal Inc., is a proud recipient of the 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS) III Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC), contract. This multi-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is run by GSA and serves all federal agencies. Azoole's new IDIQ contract includes a 5-year Base Period with one 3-year Option Period and the opportunity to compete for task orders up to the $50 billion ordering ceiling.

"Azoole is incredibly proud to have been awarded the GSA 8(a) STARS III contract," stated Aarti Smith, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chainbridge Solutions. "The Azoole joint venture is an ideal partnership of unparalleled innovation and agility in IT that enables Chainbridge Solutions and CGI Federal to extend their reach to more federal customers and better serve their important missions."

STARS III opens the door to hundreds of opportunities for Azoole to deliver quality IT solutions to customers across the federal government. The contract enables Azoole the opportunity to support federal agencies with full-scope application services and modernization, including agile, DevSecOps, cloud, and low code/no code.

"Azoole represents the best of Chainbridge Solutions and CGI Federal, who share a goal of bringing technology that secures the people, assets and systems of the federal government," stated Stephanie Mango, President of CGI Federal. "With this strategic contract vehicle win, Azoole will be enabled to bring its IT security expertise to support the delivery of innovative solutions to solve some of the federal government's most complex challenges."

People are at the core of everything Azoole does –the American citizen, the federal government employee, the contractor. Through innovative designs and agile delivery, Azoole provides business process services and implements technology-based solutions that make lives safer. For more information visit azoole.com.

About Chainbridge Solutions Inc.

Chainbridge Solutions Inc. an SBA-certified 8(a), Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), has been entrusted since 2010 to deliver modern, secure solutions to federal agencies and organizations. Chainbridge Solutions specializes in legacy application modernization through an agile methodology focused on human-centric design, strong customer engagement and rapid delivery through an iterative approach. Chainbridge Solutions brings strong expertise in Human Capital, Personnel Security and Investigative Case Management. Leveraging Machine Learning and robotic process automation, Chainbridge Solutions delivers smart, innovative solutions that offer workflow efficiencies, cost savings, and a user-centric experience to their customers. Learn more at chainbridgesolutions.com

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2021 reported revenue of C$12.13 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Contact: Kristin Brewer

Media Liaison

media@chainbridgesolutions.com

GSA #47QTCB22D0388

View original content:

SOURCE Chainbridge Consulting