Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Omnicell, Southwestern Energy and Ormat Technologies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Omnicell Inc (NASD: OMCL) will replace Coherent Inc. (NASD: COHR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Stride Inc (NYSE: LRN) will replace Omnicell in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 5. S&P MidCap 400 constituent II-VI Inc. (NASD: IIVI) is acquiring Coherent in a deal expected to be completed on July 1, pending final closing conditions.
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN) will replace CDK Global Inc. (NASD:CDK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Frontdoor Inc. (NASD:FTDR) will replace Southwestern Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 6. Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSX: BBU.UN) is acquiring CDK Global in a tender offer expected to be completed on July 5.
  • Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will replace CMC Materials Inc. (NASD:CCMP) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 7. Entegris Inc. (NASD: ENTG) is acquiring CMC Materials in a transaction expected to be completed on July 6.
  • Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) will replace Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASD:LYLT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 5. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) is spinning off Enhabit in a transaction expected to be completed prior to the open on Friday, July 1, pending final conditions. Loyalty Ventures is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
  • Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASD:SNCY) will replace Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 5. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE: SWM) is acquiring Neenah in a transaction expected to be completed on July 1.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 5, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Omnicell

OMCL

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Coherent

COHR

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Stride

LRN

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Enhabit

EHAB

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sun Country Airlines

SNCY

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Omnicell

OMCL

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Loyalty Ventures

LYLT

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Neenah

NP

Materials

July 6, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Southwestern Energy

SWN

Energy


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

CDK Global

CDK

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Frontdoor

FTDR

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Southwestern Energy

SWN

Energy

July 7, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Ormat Technologies

ORA

Utilities


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

CMC Materials

CCMP

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicell-southwestern-energy-and-ormat-technologies-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-others-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301577411.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.