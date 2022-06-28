COMPASS FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES AND MAREX TO COLLABORATE ON DIGITAL ASSET INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Financial Technologies, a Swiss and French based EU regulated index provider and Marex Solutions, Marex's hedging and investment solutions arm that specialises in customised derivative products, collaborate to offer digital asset investment solutions for institutional investors. Marex will leverage the expertise of Compass which designs BMR compliant crypto indices to provide institutional clients with first class investment solutions.

Compass has been a market leader in providing crypto index engineering since 2018 by first launching EU benchmark regulated reference rate indices for ETP issuers. Since then, Compass has steadily expanded its scope towards more sophisticated and bespoke indices to meet the demand of institutional clients.

Compass crypto indices range from single BMR reference prices to thematic indices such as DeFi, Smart Contracts, Layer 1 or Digital Economy indices and more sophisticated strategies using options.

Active in the financial index industry since more than 20 years, Compass team applies its expertise on digital assets since more than 4 years. The Compass team similarly produced sophisticated institutional commodity products in the 2000s and is now seeing a similar demand play out for crypto indices.

Marex, an expert issuer and market maker in structured products, is able to provide a variety of payoffs referencing crypto underlyings. With an offering ranging from delta 1 access products to tailor-made structures, Marex delivers payoffs in both securitised and OTC format to investors ranging from Private Banks, Wealth Managers and Family Offices to Institutional Investors and ETP providers.

As a pioneer in the issuance of crypto underlying products, Marex was the first issuer to issue Autocallable Barrier notes linked to Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as the only issuer to manufacture Cash and Carry certificates on both cryptocurrencies. With a focus on service, technology and innovation, further projects in this space are expected to launch soon.

This collaboration combines Compass leading expertise on digital assets index solutions and Marex expertise in designing and managing complex strategies for institutional clients.

