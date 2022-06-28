Blenders Eyewear Bolsters Athletic Roster of Brand Ambassadors with Award-Winning Professional Mountain Bikers

Leading eyewear brand to serve as exclusive sunglasses provider for Russell Finsterwald, Sofía Gómez Villafañe, and Keegan Swenson for the 2022 season

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, the leading eyewear brand, today expanded its athlete roster with the addition of professional mountain bikers Russell Finsterwald, Sofía Gómez Villafañe, and Keegan Swenson. Through this exciting new partnership, Blenders Eyewear will serve as the exclusive sunglasses partner for each highly accomplished athlete as they compete in upcoming mountain biking events throughout the 2022 season.

Blenders Eyewear is the leading sunglasses and snow goggles brand driven by the company-wide motto of, "Life in Forward Motion." Founded in San Diego by Chase Fisher, Blenders Eyewear is known for its vibrant and functional sunglasses, snow goggles and gear designed to support active lifestyles. With an impressive roster of award-winning professional athletes across various sports, these exciting new athlete partnerships further cement the brand as a leader and innovator of performance-driven gear.

"We look for athletes who are always pushing themselves, progressing and doing it with a smile on their faces," said Christian Scott, Blenders Eyewear Vice President of Marketing. "Russell, Sofia and Keegan are positive advocates for the sport and great representatives for the Blenders brand."

Russell Finsterwald – Racing since he was 13 years old, Russell Finsterwald is a self-proclaimed "racer of bikes." He's won five National Championships, a Pan American Games Championship, was named to the 2016 US Olympic Long Team and represented the US at seven World Championships. Equally as impressive, the daring Colorado native has climbed 52 of Colorado's 58 14ers - mountain peaks exceeding 14,000 feet.

Sofía Gómez Villafañe – No stranger to the Olympic stage, Gómez Villafañe is an award-winning cross-country mountain biker by way of Argentina . Named as the 2018 and 2019 XCO National Champion, 2019 Pan American silver medalist, 2019 XCC National Champion, a 2020 Tokyo Olympian, 2022 Unbroken Gravel Race winner, 2020 and 2022 Cape Epic winner, Gómez Villafañe has taken impressive strides across some of the largest race stages in the world. Widely recognized for her intensity and effort, Gómez Villafañe has cemented herself as a fan favorite and joy to watch.

Keegan Swenson – American mountain biker, Keegan Swenson is well-known for his positive spirit and determination. He has an impressive track record, including being named XCO National Champion at the Junior, U-23, and US Pro levels, winning the Chile Challenge, and National Short Track Championships. A Utah native, Swenson is a member of the USA National Team known for his contagious passion and perseverance.

"We're excited to join the Blenders Eyewear team and look forward to working with them on future projects," said Keegan Swenson. "Their sunglasses are fun to wear and functional. We're always in a good mood when we wear these sunnies, on or off the bike."

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle.

