Veteran Content Creator Helen Swenson Becomes AccuWeather's Chief Content Officer

Swenson brings more than two decades of experience in content development, strategic programming and production to AccuWeather's award-winning weather platforms.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather, the most accurate and most used source of global weather forecasts and warnings, today announced the addition of veteran content creator Helen Swenson to its dynamic leadership team as Chief Content Officer effective June 13, 2022. Swenson comes to AccuWeather from her previous role as Vice President of Content at NY1 Spectrum News.

AccuWeather, Superior Accuracy. (PRNewsFoto/AccuWeather, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Reporting to Kurt Fulepp, AccuWeather President of Digital, Swenson will direct strategy for all content initiatives across AccuWeather's multiple award-winning platforms and formats, including the AccuWeather Network, AccuWeather NOW™ streaming service and all digital content on the AccuWeather.com® website and award winning mobile app. This includes holistically overseeing the seamless integration of the AccuWeather brand story, weather, lifestyle and scientific insights into content across each AccuWeather ecosystem, for all audiences.

Swenson's content, strategic programming and production career spans several decades of leading various content teams. In addition to her tenure at NY1 Spectrum News, where she served for more than two years, previous roles include Senior Vice President of Programming at The Weather Channel, President and General Manager of WIAT in Birmingham, Creator and Executive Producer of the nationally syndicated talk show, "Sister Circle Live," and as News Director for both KIRO-TV and WPEC-TV. She has also held several news executive positions within Cox Enterprises.

"I am thrilled to welcome Helen to implement her uncompromising, strategic vision for AccuWeather," said Fulepp. "Her outstanding track record and impressive background as a renowned content visionary and media executive will go a long way to strengthen our brand and better serve our loyal and growing global audience. Helen is a genuine fan of AccuWeather, and importantly, she has the perfect mix of experience in breaking news, live programming and editorial specials to take our cross platform content offering to new heights."

Said Swenson, "I am delighted to have AccuWeather serve as this next chapter in my career. This year celebrating 60 years in business, AccuWeather is a known, 'tried and true' historic brand that has stood the test of time for the honorable purpose of saving lives and helping people, businesses and communities prosper. Joining this team is truly an honor and I look forward to contributing to its explosive growth."

Swenson also has considerable leadership experience, having served as a board member of NATAS Southeast Chapter and has been a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, the Asian American Journalists Association, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and the Human Rights Campaign.

AccuWeather reaches more than 1.5 billion people worldwide through its digital and media properties across all platforms and serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally.

The AccuWeather Network, carried on Spectrum, DirecTV, Verizon Fios, Frontier and other cable systems, has earned multiple accolades since its launch in 2015, including most recently, 2022 Cablefax Program Awards, seven Telly Awards in various categories in 2021 and 2022, and 2021 Digiday Media Awards.

AccuWeather NOW™ streaming service launched in 2021 and is currently available to more than 236 million active users via Roku, Xumo, Plex, LG, Redbox, Amazon Freevee and other streaming platforms.

The AccuWeather app, which was redesigned and released in 2020, won three prestigious awards by the World Meteorological Association, including the top category of "Best Design and Presentation of Information, User-Friendliness; Access and Customization" (Private Sector); as well as "Best User Interface and Data Representation" (Innovation); and "Best Weather Warnings" (Private Sector). In 2022 alone, the AccuWeather app's MinuteCast® won the Webby's People's Voice Award amidst the biggest turnout in Webby Awards History and was ranked as the "Best Weather App Overall" by ZDNet and the "Best Live Forecasts" by BestApp.com.

