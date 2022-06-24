Kahoot! included in Euronext Tech Leaders

Kahoot! is included in a new initiative from the stock exchange operator Euronext that showcases 100+ high-growth and leading tech companies across Europe.

OSLO, Norway, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, today announced that Kahoot! has been selected as a Euronext Tech Leader , Euronext's new initiative to highlight high-growth and leading companies in the European tech space which have been selected by meeting a specific set of financial and non-financial criteria. Kahoot! is included as one of only nine featured companies in the software sector.

Euronext announced the launch of this initiative with the goal of making listed tech companies more visible to Euronext's large international investor base, further strengthening the European tech sector.

This week, Kahoot! also announced its core platform has reached 8 billion participants (non-unique) since launching in 2013, underscoring its continuing growth in usage globally.

Kahoot! began trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list—part of the Euronext Group—on March 18, 2021, after being listed on Euronext Growth on October 10, 2019.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with 8 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. To learn more, visit us at kahoot.com . Let's play!

