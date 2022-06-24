Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Makes Large Donation to Habitat for Humanity ReStore

WELLS, Maine, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group (BHGRE The Masiello Group) recently made a sizable donation of building materials to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Kennebunk, Maine. With supply and demand issues affecting all industries, BHGRE The Masiello Group, in preparation of their new office construction on Route 1 in Wells, understood the value of these materials within the local community.

The structure at 1465 Post Road was built in 1920 and has been home to The Masiello Group's real estate office since 2005. Over the years, the building began to show its age and so, with heavy hearts the Masiello team came to realize that the building was beyond repair. Plans to construct a new building on the site came to fruition, maintaining views of the peaceful Ocean View cemetery and the beautiful distant Maine seaside.

As the team began preparations for demolition, it was clear many materials would not be used in the redesign, but these items would have significant value to others. Rebecca Mann, Regional Sales Director in York County for The Masiello Group, reached out to the ReStore team and coordinated a donation day.

"We feel it is our duty to help the local communities, and by partnering with Habitat for Humanity, we know how far our donation can stretch. The Masiello Group and Habitat for Humanity are united in the need to find increasingly creative ways to place more families in their forever homes," said Rebecca Mann. "The Masiello Group looks forward to working with ReStore again in the near future and strengthening an already fruitful partnership for the benefit of the Southern Maine communities."

The Masiello Group's real estate agents have assisted with many Habitat for Humanity building projects in the past and were eager to lend a hand with the Wells ReStore pick-up. Through their mutual efforts, the ReStore truck was loaded with 37 new custom windows, miscellaneous building materials, and gently-used furniture which may be used directly in an upcoming project or sold in the ReStore to help fund a new home build for a local family in need.

The Masiello Group's Wells office has temporarily moved their operations to 2178 Post Road during this construction. The new 3,500 square-foot office building at 1465 Post Road is anticipated for completion June 2023.

With more than 35 offices throughout Northern New England, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is the largest real estate firm north of Boston and is the only company in the region to offer a complete spectrum of home services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services. The Masiello Group was recently named a Top 25 Broker by Realogy Leads Group in recognition of its excellent performance and customer satisfaction. In January 2022, Swanepoel Power 200 recognized Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Masiello as one of the most influential leaders in the residential real estate industry. For more information, visit www.masiello.com.

