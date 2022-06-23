WIN A FREE COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® FRANCHISE

Contest for military vets to become their own business owners

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, wants to put military veterans in command with The Pitch, a contest that will award one lucky winner with a free franchise. In addition to a free franchise, College HUNKS is also giving away one franchise discount of $30,000 and one franchise discount of $10,000. Applicants must be veterans who served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard. Entries will be accepted now through October 1, 2022.

"College HUNKS is committed to building leaders from our HUNKS to our franchise partners to our corporate teams and throughout our organization. Veterans exemplify this core value of ours and that's why we believe they are a great fit for our company," said Dana Hansen, Director of Franchise Development for College HUNKS. "We are thrilled to offer this contest that will provide more veterans the opportunity to own a business and take charge of their lives. By owning a College HUNKS franchise, veterans join a group of like-minded individuals who strive to create a meaningful and fulfilling work experience and help develop the leaders of tomorrow."

The Pitch contest is open to all U.S. military veterans. Applicants may enter for their chance to win at https://thepitch.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/ Applications will be accepted through October 1, 2022. Winners will be announced on Veterans Day (November 11, 2022). This prize is not valid in Florida or Texas. Those interested in learning more about a College HUNKS franchise can visit: collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/franchising.

The grand prize of the free franchise is valued at $65,000. The second-place prize is a $30,000 discount on a franchise, and the third-place prize is a $10,000 discount on a franchise. Check out the contest page for more details and official rules.

"We've been named a Top-rated Franchise for Veterans for more than 10 years. Across the College HUNKS system, veterans make up nearly 10% of owners. We are honored to have them as part of our team and look forward to joining forces with more veterans as we look to grow our company," added Hansen.

