Hello Group Inc. Announces Repurchase of Convertible Notes

BEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced that it has conducted separate, privately negotiated transactions with certain holders of its existing 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") to repurchase US$161.8 million aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes for an aggregate repurchase price of (i) approximately US$151.6 million plus (ii) accrued and unpaid interest. Following these repurchases, US$544.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 2025 Notes remains outstanding.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

