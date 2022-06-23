Canopy Health and Providence Expand Care Options for Sonoma and Napa Counties

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Health is pleased to announce the addition of Providence Medical Network, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Queen of the Valley Hospital, and Healdsburg Hospital to its network alliance.

"With a strong reputation for excellence, Providence is a great addition to our network, allowing expanded access to high-quality, affordable care for residents throughout the two counties as we expand our service area," says Canopy Health CEO, Mike Robinson. "Sonoma and Napa County employers will have the option to offer their workforce more affordable access to the best care in the Bay Area."

Currently, Canopy Health's North Bay network includes Meritage Medical Network, MarinHealth and Sonoma Valley Hospital. The agreement will add the four Providence hospitals and nearly five hundred providers in the Providence Medical Network, offering a wide spectrum of primary and specialty care services for its patients. The expansion of Canopy Health's service area made possible by this collaboration will take effect upon and is subject to approval by the California Department of Managed Health Care.

"Providence Medical Network places the utmost importance on the patient experience and in providing the best care and treatments available in Sonoma and Napa Counties," says CEO, Bob Just. "With our shared vision of delivering high-quality, affordable, and local care, we are committed to working together with Canopy Health to improve the healthcare experience for members."

Canopy Health's network has grown rapidly, adding eight new hospitals to its network since 2019. Following the most recent addition, the network will encompass 29 hospitals and nearly 6,000 providers in its Bay Area footprint. Through the Alliance Referral Program, Canopy Health members can seek referrals for care across the entire network, which includes Hill Physicians Medical Group, Meritage Medical Network, UCSF, John Muir Physician Network, Dignity Health Medical Network-Santa Cruz, and Santa Clara County IPA.

Most employers can offer their workforce access to the Canopy Health network, covering ten Bay Area counties, through select plans offered by UnitedHealthcare and Health Net. For more information on these plans and the eligibility criteria, employers should contact their licensed benefits broker or consultant.

About Canopy Health

Canopy Health is a physician- and hospital-owned medical alliance that delivers a refreshing approach to healthcare by providing transparent, affordable care from a network of exceptional physicians, hospitals and providers.

Incorporated in March 2015 as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, including ownership and leadership by Hill Physicians Medical Group and John Muir Medical Group, Canopy Health developed a unique mission to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the Bay Area through strong alliances with primary care providers, top-tier academic medical facilities, community hospitals, and medical groups. Every day we work to improve access, affordability, quality and member experience. Canopy Health will now include six large physician groups and 29 participating hospitals across ten Bay Area counties.

