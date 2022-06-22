LG SPOTLIGHTS APPLIANCE PORTFOLIO, SERVICE COMMITMENT AT LARGEST WEST COAST HOMEBUILDING TRADE SHOW

PCBC 2022 Features Full Collection of LG Home Appliances to Meet Evolving Needs of Dynamic Builder Market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA returns to PCBC, the official trade show of the Leading Builders of America and California Building Industry Association, with a robust lineup of high-performing and award-winning home appliances and smart home packages that deliver innovation, reliability and outstanding design for today's building and remodeling projects.

Signature Kitchen Suite offers industry-first innovations that allow cooking enthusiasts to enjoy professional-style results with leading-edge connectivity for a convenient, unmatched culinary experience. (PRNewswire)

As a featured PCBC exhibitor (Booth #1651 in San Francisco's Moscone Center), the LG Builder division is showcasing its world-class innovations across the kitchen and laundry categories to demonstrate how LG can help bring builders' visions to life with innovative appliances for every type of home, including different styles, functions, budgets and life-stages.

At PCBC, LG Builder also is underscoring its commitment to providing best-in-class service for builders and homebuyers, highlighting LG's growing network of service technicians, additional support through independent service centers, overnight parts delivery and more. As an extension of the company's focus on service, LG appliances come with peace of mind built-in with ThinQ Care. This smart service, which analyzes appliance usage patterns, proactively contacts the homeowner about potential service issues and with preventive maintenance tips.

A centerpiece of LG Builder's presence at PCBC is the fast-growing built-in, luxury brand Signature Kitchen Suite, which caters to a new generation of forward-thinking "Technicurean™" home chefs. The lineup features a number of industry-first innovations that allow these cooking enthusiasts to enjoy professional-style results with leading-edge connectivity for a convenient, unmatched culinary experience. This includes ranges and rangetops with the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide on the cooktop, delivering the ultimate in versatility and precision cooking.

Also featured at PCBC are Signature Kitchen Suite refrigeration appliances that help to preserve and maintain the integrity of fresh food, including built-in column refrigerators and freezers that are brilliantly engineered to provide the largest capacity in their respective classes, along with the first-of-its-kind built-in 36-inch French-door refrigerator with a five-mode convertible drawer including multiple temperature zones and the option to drop the temperature down to make it a freezer. The award-winning two-drawer Undercounter Refrigerator/Freezer is a first-of-its-kind innovation with drawers that operate independently with various temperature settings that can be adjusted based on a homeowner's evolving needs, including an option to convert to a freezer setting.

Another highlight of LG's presence at PCBC is the reimagined LG STUDIO collection of home appliances with new design-driven enhancements that offer a more refined and modern look. Sporting a streamlined insignia, the redesigned 2022 LG STUDIO line comprises more than a dozen new built-in and freestanding kitchen appliances that include a wide range of premium exterior upgrades such as new pro-style handles, upgraded finishes and other thoughtful design features that elevate the kitchen experience.

LG STUDIO boasts clean lines and a contemporary aesthetic – expertly honing fine details to cater to the more discerning home design enthusiast. The collection is designed to meet the needs of today's modern family, now with characteristics just as contemporary – customized installation for a flush look or a traditional position, modern flat panels, more distinctive pro-style handles, and the gleaming stainless steel PrintProof™ finish, dovetailed with smart technology and lasting performance.

In addition to the premium offerings of Signature Kitchen Suite and LG STUDIO, the company is showing its broad home appliance line under the famous LG brand, which combines cutting-edge technologies, unique products and stylish kitchen designs, exemplified by LG InstaView™ and Door-in-Door® ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators that raise the bar for convenience and efficiency. LG also offers a wide selection of top-rated laundry innovations including the LG Styler and ENERGY STAR certified LG top-load and front-load models such as LG WashTower, a vertical laundry solution that offers advanced cleaning features such as fabric sanitization, steam technology, TurboWash cycles, and AI technology that automatically senses fabric type and load size to select the optimal wash cycle for each user.

"LG helps bring builders' visions to life with innovative designs and products for every buyer imaginable," said Randy Warner, vice president, LG Builder and Signature Kitchen Suite. "With one of the broadest appliance portfolios in the industry – and an unmatched commitment to providing a best-in-class service experience – we're delivering world-class innovations, reliability and outstanding design to homes across the United States."

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About LG Builder

LG Builder is a special division of LG Electronics USA that is focused solely on bringing the best possible appliances from various LG portfolios and exclusive product offerings to design and building professionals. LG Builder provides end-to-end business solutions including a wide product offering and reliable vendor services throughout the United States. www.LGBuilder.com.

The reimagined 2022 LG STUDIO collection of home appliances offers new design-driven enhancements that offer a more refined and modern look.

LG Electronics logo.

