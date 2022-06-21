Sandata Completes SOC 2® Type II Examination, Commitment to Security

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is proud to announce that it has successfully completed its System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 Type II security compliance audit for the SandataEVV, Sandata Mobile Connect, and Sandata Agency Management applications. The SOC 2 Type II report affirms Sandata's dedication to security, availability, and integrity of systems used to process customer data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by our systems.

The SOC 2 Type II examination is a comprehensive audit report, ensuring compliance with the most stringent industry security standards for managing data and protecting sensitive customer information. Through this external review process, a thorough, complete, and successful evaluation of Sandata's application security, infrastructure security, and data protection policies serve as evidence of our ability to meet and exceed the requirements for the protection of customer data.

"Ensuring the security and confidentiality of our customers' data is paramount at Sandata," said Michael Alcide, Sandata's Director of Security. "As such, Sandata has built a business platform to meet the enterprise security, compliance, and privacy requirements of the highly regulated health care industry. Achieving the SOC 2 Type II compliance reflects our commitment to transforming health care with the most trusted technology, thus protecting our customers and the sensitive data entrusted to us through our home care solutions."

The SOC 2 Type II annual report providing detailed information and assurance about the controls relevant to the security of Sandata systems will accompany Sandata's existing SOC 1 Type II report, which evaluates the effect of Sandata's controls relevant to user entities' internal controls over financial reporting, as well as Sandata's HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification.

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is transforming healthcare with the most trusted technology and unmatched experience. From EVV-compliant agency management solutions supporting over 15,000 agencies to robust payer programs built for 22 states and 50+ managed care organizations, Sandata is the leading U.S. provider of technology and industry expertise to optimize collaboration between payers and providers in delivering care. Visit Sandata.com to learn more.

