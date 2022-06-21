Newlight's Aircarbon Art Awards Announce National Student Winners Based on "Inventions That Can Help Save the Planet"

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newlight Technologies is excited to announce the winners of a nationwide school art competition, which encouraged students in grades K-8 to draw an idea that could help save the planet.

(Winning entry by Clementine McDaniel.) (PRNewswire)

Launched on Earth Day 2022, which celebrated the theme 'Invest in Our Planet,' students submitted sketches and drawings online for the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship towards college and $5,000 to help fund environmental programs for their school or a non-profit organization.

"In the journey to create Aircarbon, we drew a ton of early ideas on paper, so we have a particular appreciation for the power of the sketch," said Newlight CEO Mark Herrema. "We saw incredible ideas as part of this competition, we are incredibly proud of the efforts behind them, and we can't wait to see them come to life."

Submissions could be about anything, including ways to help solve plastic pollution and climate change and were judged on creativity, optimism, determination, and empathy. They are excited to share the winners of the 2022 competition as follows:

- Grand Prize: Clementine McDaniel (Grade 4)

- Earth Hero Prizes: Cora Edwards (Grade 2) and James Brandon De Grace Jr (Grade 5)

More details on the contest can be found at: www.aircarbonawards.org. For more information about Newlight and Aircarbon, please visit: www.aircarbon.com .

About Newlight Technologies:

Newlight Technologies, Inc. ("Newlight") is a nature-based biotechnology company based in California converting air and greenhouse gas into a regenerative biomaterial called AIRCARBON®. AIRCARBON is a high-performance biomaterial produced by naturally-occurring microorganisms that is being used to replace plastic in industrial segments ranging from foodware to fashion. Newlight's mission is to help end plastic pollution and climate change by replacing plastic with AIRCARBON, creating global-scale economic and environmental value. For more information about Newlight, visit www.aircarbon.com .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newlight Technologies