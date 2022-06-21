Jones Walker Welcomes Healthcare Partner Andrea M. Ferrari

MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Andrea M. Ferrari has joined the firm as a partner on the Healthcare Industry Team in its Miami office.

With more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Andrea's regulatory practice is national in scope and includes providing transactional, operational, governance, and dispute resolution counsel for a broad array of nonprofit, for-profit, and governmental healthcare clients, including public hospitals and hospital districts, children's hospitals, community hospitals, academic medical centers, faculty practice plans, independent physician groups, and various types of pharmaceutical, pharmacy, medical device, and life sciences companies.

Andrea's work includes assisting clients in significant transactions, investigations, litigation, and compliance planning. Her public health training benefits clients within and outside the healthcare industry with post-pandemic emergency preparedness and population health strategies.

"I'm pleased to join the Healthcare Industry Team of Jones Walker and am excited about our offerings to help clients navigate the new landscape as we move into this post-pandemic era of new priorities," said Andrea.

Andrea is a frequent author and speaker for national healthcare organizations and has been an active member of the American Health Law Association for over two decades, serving in multiple leadership roles, including Vice Chair and Chair of the interest group focusing on fair market value in healthcare transactions, and, for two terms, Chair of the interest group focusing on issues of public hospitals and health systems. Prior to joining Jones Walker, she was a partner and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at a national healthcare valuation and consulting firm. Before joining that firm, she was a member of the healthcare practice group of a global Am Law 100 law firm.

"We are pleased to welcome Andrea to our growing Healthcare Industry Team and to our Miami office, and we know that our clients will be equally pleased with the wealth of industry knowledge and experience that she brings with her," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Andrea earned her BA from Smith College, a Master of Public Health with a certificate of concentration in health law from Boston University School of Public Health, and her JD with a certificate of concentration in health law from Boston University School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in Florida.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 125 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

