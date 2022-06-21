Join us this Fourth of July at The Water Club in NYC.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City's premiere event space, The Water Club in New York City is the perfect place to celebrate The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show this year!

Fourth of July from the Water Club in New York City. (PRNewswire)

Our gorgeous & iconic location, on the East River, in Manhattan is prime viewing for one of New York's greatest live shows. The fireworks display will be directly in front of us at 30th Street, on the river.

The Water Club is an event space beyond your wildest dreams. Imagine dining waterside, in the greatest city on earth, under the stars, with the magic of five barges of spectacular fireworks lighting up the NYC skyline. This year we are presenting a unique, yet private dining event that will be available to locals, guests & visitors from around the world. Our events team will begin taking reservations for each of our event rooms, both indoor and al fresco seating for this exciting evening. Guests may make reservations by calling 212.683.3333 for an immersive experience, a wonderful & festive dinner, a premium open bar, and access to the most incredible waterside location anywhere to watch the NY fireworks display this year.

As a hallmark of classic American cuisine and host of iconic events, The Water Club will continue our long history with the Macy's NYC Fireworks Spectacular and offer our guests a marvelous opportunity to enjoy such a massive event in the privacy of our special location.

The East River glistens every evening from The Water Club and on 4th of July the City will light up with a fireworks display from each of the five barges simultaneously, on the river, in front of our unique oasis, offering a visual that our guests will remember for a lifetime. Your guests will be wowed at our up close and personal views from every seat in The Water Club.

We are located in the heart of New York City, situated in the river, near the United Nations with sweeping views of the NYC skyline from every seat. Our extraordinary events are legendary and our private dining is revered around the world.

The Water Club - Private Events in New York City

Being on the water, in the middle of the East River, makes our waterside space one of the most beautiful places to enjoy an event, host a beautiful New York wedding as you watch the sunset over cocktails and bask in the cool river breezes and sharp sparkling moonlit sky. Having a waterside party with great views and award winning classic American cuisine is a totally unique way to spoil your guests.

Among the many things that makes The Water Club so special are our three elegant private party rooms, two outdoor rooftop terraces, and a wonderful, seasonal menu prepared by Chef Juvenal Rosales. Our world-famous wine list has been featured as one of the finest in the world by Wine Spectator, Wine & Spirits and Wine Enthusiast, and our classic cocktails are creative and delicious.

Another unique aspect of The Water Club's location on the East River is the option to dock a yacht! Picture your dream New York wedding, with your guests being afforded the opportunity to pull up to our boat dock & dock a yacht or be treated to on-site valet parking for guests arriving by car. The penultimate New York wedding can be achieved – (our events team are extraordinary!) Your party, celebration or wedding will be remembered long after it is over.

Above the main dining rooms, on the upper deck at The Water Club are our rooftop event spaces. There is nothing more imaginable for fun, chic, open air terrace events that have also become one of the most successful places in Manhattan to host both large or intimate parties and celebrations or weddings in New York.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will be the night of a lifetime! Reservations may be made by calling our events department at 212.683.3333 or by visiting our website at www.thewaterclub.com and filling out the form! Happy Independence day!

The Water Club 30th Street at the East River, New York City

