FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® Tests the Skills of Five Home Décor Influencers in Seventh Annual Home DIY Contest

AVON, Ohio, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What could you do with paint, painter's tape and $1,500? The seventh annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® seeks to find out. The contest begins today, and challenges five influencers in the home décor and DIY space to refresh the look and feel of a room, a piece of furniture or other home décor item using just that: paint, painter's tape and a $1,500 budget.

Here's how it works. The Paintover Challenge® puts the five participating influencers' design skills to the test as they create five unique projects, from redoing a piece of furniture to refreshing an entire room. Participating influencers are required to incorporate each of the five 2022 FrogTape® Design Trends – identified in partnership with celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak – within each of their five projects, using one trend per project. The top five projects that best reflect the judging criteria – including workmanship, originality, use of paint, use of FrogTape® brand painter's tape and use of design trends – will be selected by Nayak for a shot at the grand prize: a $5,000 cash prize for the influencer, $10,000 for the charity of their choice and $2,500 to design and execute an interior project concept for their selected charity.

Once the top five projects are selected, it's time for the public to vote. A two-week public voting period, beginning on July 20, will determine the winner. All voters will be entered into a $1,000 sweepstakes.

The first five projects are live at FrogTape.com/PaintoverChallenge, with more projects to be revealed regularly as the contest progresses. The 2022 Paintover Challenge® participants include:

"The Paintover Challenge has evolved over the years; however, what hasn't changed is the way it continues to demonstrate how easy it is to bring the Design Trends to life with relatable and inspirational before-and-after project reveals," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, which markets FrogTape® brand products. "We can't wait to see how the influencers get creative this year."

To follow the Paintover Challenge® and learn more about the 2022 Design Trends or FrogTape® brand products, visit FrogTape.com/PaintoverChallenge.

