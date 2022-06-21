FIRESTONE BUILDING PRODUCTS UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY AS PART OF HOLCIM

Firestone , a premier provider of industry-leading roofing, wall and lining systems, is becoming Elevate™

Elevate™ symbolizes Holcim's continued commitment to superior quality and innovation for advanced building solutions

Firestone Building Products becomes Holcim's Building Envelope division, a key growth engine of its Solutions & Products business unit

New group identity brings together some of the country's most trusted brands in the building sector.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Firestone Building Products is proud to announce that it is adopting the Holcim name and brand identity, becoming the Holcim Building Envelope division of its Solutions & Products Business Unit. Firestone's iconic brand, a recognized industry leader in roofing, wall and lining systems, becomes Elevate™, symbolizing Holcim's continued commitment to deliver superior quality and innovation with advanced building solutions. Holcim's range of building envelope solutions includes wall, lining and waterproofing systems for commercial and residential applications. It unites some of the most trusted and high-quality brands in its sector including Gaco, GenFlex and Malarkey Roofing Products, as well as Elevate, the new brand name for Firestone roofing systems.

"Over the past 40 years, Firestone has built a reputation as a leader and innovator in the commercial roofing sector. And now we are making it official; we are uniting Firestone Building Products' iconic legacy with Holcim's future focus on accelerating green growth," said Jamie Gentoso, global head, Solutions & Products for Holcim. As we open this new chapter of growth with star brands from Elevate to Malarkey, I am committed to contributing to our customers' success with a rigorous focus on advanced solutions, superior quality and innovation."

ELEVATE

Firestone, a premier provider of industry-leading roofing, wall and lining systems, is becoming Elevate. Building on Firestone's iconic brand and legacy, Elevate represents Holcim's commitment to deliver superior quality and innovation with advanced building solutions. The Elevate brand will provide the highest quality products and solutions to solve the industry's shared challenges.

Under the new Elevate brand, the people, products and standards trusted in the industry will remain the same. Sales Representatives and distribution networks will continue to provide the same superior customer service and product support. Customers will see Elevate evolve as the brand name on trusted products like RubberGard™ EPDM and UltraPly™ TPO, all of which will remain in the market. Plus, the high-quality solutions, network of licensed applicators and industry-leading warranties will remain unchanged.

HOLCIM

Firestone Building Products is becoming the Holcim Building Envelope division within its Solutions & Products Business Unit. It unites a powerful portfolio of respected brands that provide breakthrough solutions for commercial and residential customers around the world. While the core of the company remains the same, Holcim's building envelope division will be committed to developing the highest quality products and processes globally—raising the standards of building solutions by ensuring they are both innovative and sustainable, while also addressing local needs.

"Together, Holcim and Elevate are committed to growing to new heights with our customers and partners," continued Gentoso. "We look forward to building our new future together!"

About Holcim

Firestone Building Products is becoming Holcim. Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

View original content:

SOURCE Firestone Building Products