Telit Partners with MicroEJ on Software Development Solutions to Enable a Broader Development Ecosystem

Advanced development teams can distribute functions across different layers, using Telit App Zone SDK to develop BSP functions and drivers in C/C++, while using MicroEJ layer to develop the application

Telit+MicroEJ enables complex application development, with support for Java, Kotlin and JavaScript programming languages on embedded platforms

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a strategic partnership with MicroEJ, a leading provider of standard software containers for embedded and IoT devices. With the unique combination of MicroEJ software container technology deployed on Telit IoT cellular modules—starting with ME910C1 product family—Telit offers a more complete portfolio of solutions and enables a broader software development ecosystem. To learn more, visit: https://www.telit.com/telit-microej-iot-enablement-sample-kit/.

Using the Telit App Zone SDK powerful development environment for IoT devices, advanced development teams can distribute functions across different layers to develop Board Support Platform (BSP) functions and drivers in C/C++, while using the MicroEJ layer to develop the application using high level languages. MicroEJ allows easy customization for various end-customers with its dynamic app loading and a custom application store. MICROEJ VEE (Virtual Execution Environment) trusted software container complements the Telit App Zone and enables complex application development, with support for Java, Kotlin and JavaScript programming languages on embedded platforms. MICROEJ VEE comes with its Virtual Device counterpart for desktop environments, enabling engineers to design and qualify their specifications on the virtual Telit device ahead of hardware design, which accelerate the development process.

At the core of MICROEJ VEE sits MEJ32, a 32-bit virtual machine, which comes in various flavors optimized for each type of processor. The MICROEJ VEE enables hardware abstraction, which facilitates software development and code portability across different device architectures and technologies. Developers can also take advantage of software components that are hardware independent and reuse them across hardware architectures and application processors.

Telit+MicroEJ competitive differentiators:

Optimized hardware costs : runs code on the module without the need of external processor

Better performance : lightweight, fast and power efficient

Abstraction and increased security : provides abstraction of underlying hardware capabilities and protects memory access, critical hardware functions and system services

Separation of concerns : all cellular/ wireless protocol jargon is confined and managed by lower layers, exposing a simple yet fully controllable set of APIs

"Telit+MicroEJ helps customers coming from a non-embedded world to remove the learning curve of cellular IoT development," said Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO, MicroEJ. "Developers from other environments will find higher quality, security and support programming languages and tools along, with reduced dependencies from underlying hardware architectures thus simplifying code portability."

"MICROEJ VEE with a virtual Telit device allows for faster iteration and accelerated, simplified app development with multilanguage support, a better abstraction and richer set of high-level APIs," said Martino Turcato, Head of Software, Product Management, Telit. "Manufacturers can empower their users and create an app ecosystem around their devices. Examples range from edge applications to vertical services like hyperscaler integration, HMI and edge analytics."

Visit the Telit booth, #5-277, at Embedded World June 21–23 in Nuremberg, Germany to watch a Telit+MicroEJ demonstration. The demo showcases an application running on MICROEJ VEE as it processes and sends sensor data to Telit OneEdge™, a secure software stack integrated with Telit modules and cloud services. OneEdge is Telit's solution that helps connect and manage edge devices, simplifying IoT deployment at scale.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is bringing container virtualization to IoT and embedded devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure application containers in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

With over 100 million products sold, all the leading global manufacturers have chosen MicroEJ to design their electronic devices for a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

For more information: Press Kit – Press Room – www.microej.com – LinkedIn

Java™ is Sun Microsystems' trademark for a technology for developing application software and deploying it in cross-platform, networked environments. When it is used in this site without adding the "™" symbol, it includes implementations of the technology by companies other than Sun. Java™, all Java-based marks and all related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sun Microsystems Inc, in the United States and other Countries.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Copyright © 2022 Telit Communications LTD. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications LTD and its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

