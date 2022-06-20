Oracle Reinforces Commitment to France by Opening a Second Cloud Region

Oracle's new Paris region brings its total number of cloud regions to 38 worldwide

Public and private organizations benefit from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's price-performance, built-in security, and disaster recovery capabilities

Oracle now operates nine European cloud regions that run on 100 percent renewable energy

AUSTIN, Texas and COLOMBES, France, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the opening of a second cloud region in France to deliver public cloud services to help businesses modernize their operations. In addition to the Oracle Cloud Marseille region, the new region in La Courneuve, Paris will give Oracle's European customers and partners access to a vast cloud services portfolio with built-in security, disaster recovery, and industry-leading price-performance. Oracle's unique dual-region cloud strategy enables French customers to deploy resilient applications in multiple geographical locations in-country.

"Organizations have reached a critical milestone in how they deploy data for strategic planning and operations," said Christophe Negrier, general manager, Oracle France. "Oracle is helping customers realize their cloud-first strategy to grow faster, become more sustainable, and increase their security posture with Oracle's two cloud regions in France and 38 cloud regions worldwide."

The new Paris region expands Oracle Cloud's extensive European presence, which already includes more than 10 cloud regions with Marseille, Frankfurt, London, Zürich, Amsterdam, Milan, Stockholm, and Newport (Wales) already live, and the Madrid region is due to come online this year. All Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services are available in the Oracle Cloud Paris region to support regulatory compliance requirements, which are especially critical in banking and the public sector. Available services include Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution.

Sustainable Cloud Operations to Run Businesses at Lower Costs with Less Energy Use

Several Oracle Cloud regions, including regions in North America, South America, and – with the addition of Paris – nine regions in Europe, are powered by 100 percent renewable energy. Oracle is committed to sustainability and has pledged to power all Oracle Cloud regions worldwide (as well as its offices) with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. All Oracle Cloud regions already use state-of-the-art energy management and cooling technologies to minimize their impact on the environment. As part of its renewable energy clean Cloud initiative, Oracle reused or recycled 99.6 percent of its retired hardware in FY'21 while strictly adhering to Oracle's data privacy and security practices.

The Multi-Cloud Opportunity to Achieve the Best-in-Class Technology Across Clouds

OCI's extensive network of more than 70 regional and global FastConnect partners provides customers with dedicated connectivity to Oracle cloud regions and OCI services, giving them the best options globally. FastConnect is an easy, flexible, and cost-effective way to create a dedicated, private network connection with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and more consistent performance than public Internet connections. Partners available at launch for the Oracle Cloud Paris region are Orange, Colt, and Equinix.

In addition, Oracle and Microsoft have established a strategic partnership that allows joint customers to run workloads across OCI and Microsoft Azure. The partnership offers a low latency, cross-cloud interconnection between OCI and Azure in 11 regions (Ashburn, Toronto, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, San Jose, Phoenix, Vinhedo, Seoul, Singapore, and Frankfurt), a federated identity for joint customers deploying applications in both clouds, and a collaborative support model. This enables customers to run full-stack applications in a multi-cloud configuration, while maintaining high performance connectivity that doesn't require another architecture. Customers can also migrate existing applications or develop cloud native applications that use a combination of OCI and Azure services.

Customers, Partners, and Analysts Applaud the New Oracle Cloud Paris Region

Jacques Orsini, deputy director SNCF - e.SNCF Solutions, said: "SNCF is delighted that Oracle, one of its technology partners, is continuing to invest in France."

Laurent Breugnot, head of infrastructure and security, Louvre Hotels Group, said:

"Having the opportunity to host our data in the Paris region, while continuing to benefit from OCI's services and features, offers us huge potential."

Cyril Charpentier, infrastructure department director, Galeries Lafayette, said:

"Oracle's investment in Paris and Marseille will help us redesign our performance infrastructure in France. The Oracle Cloud services in France will also help us meet our customer data compliance policies."

Francois Delys, head of data and IT service delivery, Poclain Hydraulics Industrie, said: "The opening of the Paris region provides us with disaster recovery in France, with a data center near Poclain's headquarters that will guarantee excellent latency, and a site in Marseille that will duplicate the infrastructure.

"This opportunity is the perfect fit with our plan to adopt Oracle Cloud services as a replacement for on-premises components. With today's ongoing security challenges, we are looking to outsource certain services that will enhance the agility of the Poclain group."

Cedric Allain, chief information officer, Nasco, said: "Nasco's DNA is to always be close to its customers. Meeting this commitment, we've deployed a part of our infrastructure in Marseille and a second portion in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The growth of the Oracle Cloud region footprint, and in particular the arrival of the Paris region, will enable us to strengthen our commitment to our local customers and our partnership with Oracle."

Christophe Moison, CEO and co-founder, Coqliqo, said: "The opening of the new Oracle Cloud Paris Region is very good news, offering new technology choices and additional options for where our data is located. Business continuity is critical for our customers, and this new region will help support our disaster recovery strategy."

Nicolas Gelly, technical director, Virage Group, said: "At Virage Group, a software company operating in project portfolio management, the availability of our services is critical for our customers, and the new Paris region will help us strengthen our disaster recovery processes. The arrival of a second Oracle Cloud region in Paris reinforces our choice and opens up new perspectives. The geographical proximity is a benefit, as we prioritize enhancing performance and meeting our customers' requirements in terms of data localization."

Frederic Malicki, chief technology officer, Southern Europe, Atos, said: "The opening of a second region in Paris is great news and demonstrates Oracle's commitment to Europe. This new cloud region will allow our clients to deploy more use cases and accelerate their move to the cloud, leveraging the Atos One Cloud portfolio."

Philippe Montmartin, managing director, Oracle Business Group lead, France & Benelux, Accenture, said: "We are delighted to see Oracle open a new cloud region in France, particularly in Paris. In addition to the unmatched performance of Oracle Database and the elasticity and security of Oracle's next-generation cloud, Accenture offers a differentiated set of services and consulting expertise to support our clients in their digital acceleration with Oracle technologies."

Eugene Ebara, Oracle Cloud Leader, Cloud Center of Excellence, Capgemini – South Central Europe, said: "In late 2021, Sergio Werner, head of South Central Europe Cloud Center of Excellence, Capgemini, took part in the launch of Oracle's first Cloud region in Marseille, France. And today, we are very excited about the opening of a second datacenter in France in the Paris region. I am delighted to be able to offer our customers and prospects a broader range of services, including the implementation of data recovery across two national datacenters. I look forward to helping Oracle's teams in France leverage the best of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."

Raphael Sanchez, chief operating officer, Kyndryl France, said: "Kyndryl welcomes the opening of a new Oracle Cloud Paris region. This is a new opportunity to address the specific needs of certain customers, and it's another step in Kyndryl's strategy to support its customers in hybrid and multicloud management – in collaboration with Oracle."

Rahiel Nasir, associate research director, European Cloud, IDC, said: "IDC Research shows that most organizations in Europe expect a full portfolio of services from a regional data center run by a global cloud provider. Meeting issues of regulatory compliance is the top reason why organizations choose local, as opposed to global, cloud providers. The latter can gain the edge over their local counterparts by not only offering a full line-up of sophisticated services, but also by making sure they comply with EU data rules and regulations. In addition, customers also expect them to offer a lower cost of services as well as local support from their data centers."

Roy IIIsey, chief analyst, Omdia, said: "Data sovereignty is becoming a critical aspect of enterprise decision makers' strategic planning – in fact, Omdia's IT Enterprise Insights survey found globally 20 percent of enterprises put security, identity, and privacy as the top IT trend in 2022, and this number increased to nearly 25 percent in France. As Oracle built its next-generation cloud infrastructure with 'security by-design,' OCI's solutions resonate perfectly with these companies' priorities. Moreover, the opening of a second cloud region in France, especially in Paris, will offer the opportunity for more French businesses to manage their data locally."

Oracle Cloud's Expanding Global Footprint

As part of Oracle's planned expansion of its cloud region footprint to support strong customer demand for Oracle Cloud services worldwide, Oracle will open additional cloud regions in Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Israel, and plans to offer at least 44 cloud regions by the end of 2022.

Currently available Oracle Cloud regions:

Asia Pacific : Tokyo ( Japan ), Osaka ( Japan ), Seoul ( South Korea ), Chuncheon ( South Korea ), Mumbai ( India ), Hyderabad ( India ), Sydney ( Australia ), Melbourne ( Australia ), Singapore ( Singapore )

Americas: San Jose ( United States ), Phoenix ( United States ), Ashburn ( United States ), Toronto ( Canada ), Montreal ( Canada ), São Paolo (Brazil) , Vinhedo (Brazil), Santiago ( Chile )

Europe : Frankfurt ( Germany ), London ( United Kingdom ), Newport, Wales (United Kingdom ), Zürich ( Switzerland ), Amsterdam ( The Netherlands ), Marseille (France), Stockholm ( Sweden ), Milan ( Italy ), La Courneuve, Paris (France)

Middle East : Jeddah ( Saudi Arabia ), Abu Dhabi and Dubai (U.A.E), Jerusalem ( Israel )

Africa : Johannesburg ( South Africa )

Government: Two general U.S. Government regions, and U.S. National Security regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions, two in the United Kingdom ( London and Newport, Wales )

