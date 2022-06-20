Forum Investment Group Hires Industry Veteran Mick Manning to Lead Buildout of Broker-Dealer Platform

DENVER, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Investment Group ("Forum"), a Denver-based real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today that Mick Manning has joined the company as managing director, head of capital markets to facilitate the strategic addition of a new broker-dealer enterprise to support the distribution effort for the company's real estate and 1031 exchange platforms.

Forum Investment Group (“Forum”) is a Denver-based real estate investment and asset management firm that provides access and expertise to multifamily investments up and down the capital stack and throughout economic cycles. (PRNewswire)

"Our vision is to utilize our expertise and fully integrated platform to provide retail investors with compelling multifamily-focused investment opportunities in every economic environment," said Darren Fisk, Forum Investment Group's CEO. "Mick is talented, respected and trusted throughout the wealth management arena and has been integral to the success of multiple wholesale distribution companies. We are thrilled to have him join our executive management team."

In his new role Manning will be responsible for the buildout of a new broker-dealer enterprise to support the development, positioning and distribution of the firm's real estate investment strategies to wealth advisors throughout the financial services industry, including independent broker-dealers, registered investment advisors and institutional channels, while also managing critical senior broker-dealer relationships and competitor analytics.

Manning brings more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry to Forum, with a diverse background in retail sales and operations, wholesaling and team building. Most recently, Manning was CEO at Pacific Oak Capital Markets where he helped form the firm's strategy and launched its first DST product line. Additionally, he sourced two of the multifamily assets in a Pacific Oak Opportunity Zone Fund. He was also instrumental in sourcing the acquisition of the public company, REVN, into Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT.

Prior to Pacific Oak, Manning served as CEO of KBS Capital Market Group, a leading real estate firm. During his tenure at KBS, the firm raised $6.5 billion of capital. Before KBS, he held several leadership roles with Travelers/MetLife, MFS/Sun Life, MassMutual and Northwestern Mutual Life.

Manning received his bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he has served as a member of the CU Real Estate Program International Advisory Board which provides counsel, curriculum advice, mentorships and industry insights for the next generation of innovative community-building leaders. He holds his FINRA Series 7, 24 and 63 licenses.

Forum has sponsored several private investment funds spanning equity ownership of multifamily assets as well as investments in public and private real estate debt and preferred equities. Since 2007, Forum has invested in over 15,000 multifamily units worth more than $2.4 billion in total capitalization, financed over $1.4 billion in multifamily assets across the U.S. and built a debt platform with more than $73 million in assets under management.

"As we expand the distribution of our investment offerings beyond the institutional realm, we will remain focused on what we believe Forum does best—identifying unique investment opportunities up and down the capital stack and across market cycles that seek to create long-term value with attractive risk/return profiles for our investors," said Michael Bell, president for Forum Investment Group.

About Forum Investment Group

Forum Investment Group* is an innovative asset management firm that provides access and expertise to multifamily investments up and down the capital stack and throughout economic cycles. The firm specializes in multifamily acquisitions, developments, real estate debt, and structured finance solutions for owners, operators and developers across the U.S. Since 2007, Forum has built a track record that seeks to generate reliable current income with an attractive risk/return profile. For more information, visit www.ForumRE.com.

*Forum Investment Group is not a legal entity. References to "Forum Investment Group" or "Forum" refer to Forum Capital Advisors LLC (a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that acts as the investment adviser to all of the Forum fund vehicles) and Forum Real Estate Group, LLC (Forum's direct real estate investment arm).

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forum Investment Group