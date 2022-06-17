Stroock's Small Business Legal Relief Alliance Wins Best Community Program at 2022 Managing Partners' Forum Awards

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroock is pleased to announce that the firm's Small Business Legal Relief Alliance won in the "Community Theme" at the 2022 Managing Partners' Forum Awards, which spotlight excellence in management of professional services firms. The "Community Theme" recognizes efforts that enable a firm's community to flourish.

Stroock Logo (PRNewswire)

Stroock launched the SBLRA in 2020 to provide front-line, substantive legal counsel to the New York-based small businesses and non-profits most directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A multi-organization alliance, the SBLRA draws on the knowledge of lawyers and financial professionals across more than 30 law firms, public interest legal service organizations, and one large financial services firm. It provides expert consultations and other supports to distressed entities and individuals on an emergency basis regarding issues including, among others, commercial lease disputes, bankruptcy, taxes, employment, contracts, and intellectual property rights.

"This recognition is a testament to Stroock's focus on providing legal assistance to underserved and under-resourced communities. Public service has long been a hallmark of our firm's commitment to community engagement, and we are proud to have provided quality representation for enterprises in these challenging times," said Alan Klinger, Stroock's Co-Managing Partner.

"The peak of a national crisis is the most difficult time to lead and mobilize teams effectively," said Kerry Cooperman, Director of Stroock's pro bono program, the Public Service Project. "But such moments are also when vulnerable organizations and individuals most urgently need help. Our ability to work rapidly and decisively is key to our service of the underserved, especially in times of crisis, and it is an honor to be recognized for these efforts."

Stroock's longtime commitment to serving the public interest began with the civic reform efforts led by the firm's founders more than a century ago. In 2001, Stroock launched the PSP — one of the first such practices to be led by a full-time pro bono partner — to offer a multidisciplinary approach to delivering comprehensive legal services focused on disaster recovery, innovative collaborations, and underserved and under-resourced communities.

