Qianhai's Optimized Business Environment Better Supports Hong Kong Women Entrepreneurs

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15, an event themed "Chinese with the Same Root; Carnival of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Hand-in-hand" was held in Qianhai, South China's Guangdong province, and live-broadcast in Hong Kong and Macao simultaneously. Attended by Hong Kong female entrepreneurs from Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub (QSHKYIEH), the event was to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, according to Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

"Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Strategy-National Women Entrepreneur and Innovation Base" was established by QSHKYIEH in 2019 and up until now, the base has incubated a total of 41 female entrepreneurial teams.

To date, the female entrepreneurs from Hong Kong are playing an important role among the Qianhai youth entrepreneurs. An example is Sisley Cheng, vice president of the Qianhai's Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and a leader of the QSHKYIEH-National Women Entrepreneur and Innovation Base. She started living in Qianhai in 2018. "What attracts me here is the beautiful environment, pleasant greenery and modern cityscape. It's also easy to get around. My company in Hong Kong is very close to Qianhai, normally a half-hour drive."

In 2020, Sisley Cheng moved her career to Qianhai as well. At the Hub, she launched the "Bays Work Accelerator Program", which helps Hong Kong companies quickly land in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area by reducing operating costs. "When starting a business, you always have this or that confusion. At the National Women Entrepreneur and Innovation Base, training and exchange activities can provide Hong Kong entrepreneurial women in Qianhai with ideas to get over their confusion," said Sisley Cheng.

Hong Kong women entrepreneurs in Qianhai are busier than one can imagine. Ruby Fang is among these busy bees.

From studying law overseas to making a complete career change to becoming a professional fashion designer, Fang has never lacked a halo: Hong Kong's Ten Outstanding Young Persons, founder of Ruby Fang haute couture clothing brand, etc. However, she still does not dare slacken on the road of entrepreneurship in Qianhai. As she depicted, "As soon as I open my eyes, competition begins."

This is the actual state of the entrepreneurial women in QSHKYIEH. Like Ruby Fang, many other Hong Kong female entrepreneurial teams are looking for more possibilities here.

Qianhai is magnetizing more and more ladies to start up for its constantly optimized business environment. "What Qianhai impresses me most is its 'youthfulness' and 'service,'" said Sisley Cheng. "The female entrepreneurial friends around me all like Qianhai's atmosphere."

To better serve Hong Kong entrepreneurial women, Qianhai is said to improve its business environment constantly. Lately, it has carried out the "Talent Service and Support Program," integrating 451 services for international talents in government, business and life, forming a full coverage of public talent services in Qianhai. "Whatever difficulties the female entrepreneurs may have, in work or life, we can get a quick response after communicating with Qianhai Administration or QSHKYIEH," said Sisley Cheng.

Qianhai's benign business environment and friendly atmosphere give Hong Kong businesswomen who have come to make their dreams bigger more confidence and thinking about the future. Just like Ruby Fang said, as an entrepreneurial woman, how to live and work meaningfully in the new era is a worthy subject to study. The prospect of "She-Power" is promising in Qianhai.

View original content:

SOURCE Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone