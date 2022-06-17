Hexaware receives high ESG adoption scores in the Neo Group ESG Adoption Survey Report

ISELIN, N.J., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global IT consulting and digital services provider, has received high ESG adoption scores, as reflected in the Neo Group ESG Adoption Survey Report. Through this survey report, Neo Group, a leading advisory firm, extends an assessment of ESG adoption across select IT and Business Service Providers (ITBSPs).

This survey report evaluates two criteria of ESG adoption – Operational-Performative Alignment and Cultural-Attitudinal Alignment. The survey was composed of a two-template structure that comprised a questionnaire and a self-assessment of service providers. Based on the criteria, the providers were scored on their performance with regard to widely established and accepted ESG regulatory standards and on the depth of sustainability infusion into their core business and organizational cultures.

Hexaware ranked high in both parameters, validating its level of maturity in ESG adoption. It has showcased significant cultural transformation, building capabilities and extending services in the most ethical and environment-friendly manner.

Hemant Puthli, Partner and Managing Director at Neo Group, said, "The findings from our ESG Adoption Survey were quite interesting. Most of the service providers we surveyed were in advanced stages of implementing ESG initiatives and had very high scores on the operational-performative criteria. But what we did not expect was that even among many leading providers, the attitudinal shift to sustainability thinking was not clearly visible. In that respect, Hexaware stood out among the lot, with a fairly balanced alignment score across both the operational as well as the cultural dimensions. This kind of approach is critical to sustain the transformation to sustainability. Clearly Hexaware has been giving as much importance to inculcating the philosophy of sustainability across their organization, as they are to adhering to globally accepted ESG standards and guidelines."

Celebrating this recognition, Uma Thomas, Executive Vice President, CRO, and Head of Quality, InfoSec Governance, at Hexaware Technologies said, "We are conscious about being sensitive to people and drive our focus towards extensive diversity and inclusion initiatives. With practices that reflect us as an organization responsible for preserving the planet, we are steadily progressing towards becoming The Sustainable Enterprise."

Read the report here

About Neo Group

Since 1999, Neo Group has empowered organizations to build new capabilities and significantly reduce costs by going beyond advice to outcomes. We help organizations across industries through optimization of the sourcing levers of analytics, automation, and global talent. Established with the vision of "Talent Without Borders", Neo founded the global sourcing advisory space.

Our approach and unique collaborative tools promote co-creation. We foster high internal ownership from the client by working together to identify the problem, build a tailored solution, and establish clear responsibilities for all stakeholders. Our Advisors have helped global enterprises align sourcing strategy to business objectives, achieve incredible outcomes with suppliers or GICs, and generate greater value from sourcing.

For more details, visit www.neogroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

