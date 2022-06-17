The Brazilian Home Comes to Life with Experiential Design in the Heart of SoHo

ApexBrasil – in cooperation with various sectorial partners – sponsored a curated exhibit of Brazilian furniture, design and culture from more than 65 Brazilian companies in conjunction with this year's Casa Brasil

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ApexBrasil, The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency – along with the support of seven Brazilian creative economy trade groups – brought the spirit of the Brazilian home to New York City last month at Casa Brasil, a sensory-packed pop-up 10,000 square foot exhibition of furniture and design, housed in an open-concept loft in the city's trendy SoHo neighborhood. Casa Brasil brought together 22 Brazilian designers and more than 65 companies specializing in furniture, lighting, stone, ceramics, coffee, wine and/or spirits to give visitors a completely immersive experience of "Brasilidade" – the unique essence of Brazil. The exhibition coincided with Brazil's presence at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair, North America's leading platform for furniture design which annually brings together more than 300 established and emerging design brands from more than 25 countries, and which was simultaneously being held in New York City.

The exhibit – which was open and available free of charge to the public from May 11-25 – marked the second edition of the event in New York City. Attendees were invited to explore Casa Brasil to see first-hand Brazil's unique furniture and design products – set against an immersive backdrop of the sounds and sights of Brazil's diverse biomes, brought to life through a complementary installation of projected video and audio art. Over the course of the two weeks of the exhibit, select visitors were invited to attend special events, including culinary experiences with professional Brazilian chefs, wine tastings and a guided tour of the exhibit with Natasha Schlobach, the lead curator of Casa Brasil, and her team of Brazilian design experts.

Some of the participating Brazilian design companies at Casa Brasil included, but were not limited to:

by Kamy creates sustainable textile products featuring designs inspired by multicultural communities across Brazil . The textiles are designed by a variety of Brazilian artisans and capture the country's unique spirit. creates sustainable textile products featuring designs inspired by multicultural communities across. The textiles are designed by a variety of Brazilian artisans and capture the country's unique spirit.

Uultis is one of the premier Brazilian furniture design studios, specializing in wood-based products for the home. Their signature design style showcases the beauty of minimalist, functional design and the brand is renowned for high-quality craftsmanship. is one of the premier Brazilian furniture design studios, specializing in wood-based products for the home. Their signature design style showcases the beauty of minimalist, functional design and the brand is renowned for high-quality craftsmanship.

Modalle specializes in furniture for living areas designed around customer experience, improving quality of life through design. specializes in furniture for living areas designed around customer experience, improving quality of life through design.

Omega Light develops custom products for use in residential, commercial and hospitality settings with a focus on technology and innovation. They have won many design awards, including iF awards in 2020 and 2022. develops custom products for use in residential, commercial and hospitality settings with a focus on technology and innovation. They have won many design awards, including iF awards in 2020 and 2022.

Tidelli Outdoor Living creates outdoor furniture and internal leisure environments in a relaxed urban style. creates outdoor furniture and internal leisure environments in a relaxed urban style.

Over the course of the two-week exhibition, Casa Brasil was attended by top New York City design, food and cultural influencers, media and industry thought leaders. Maria Paula Sobral Velloso, Manager of Industry and Services at ApexBrasil, explained why the concept of Casa Brasil resonated with so many: "Casa Brasil represents our culture and our heritage – and we are excited to share that with a global audience in the heart of New York City. Brazilian design is infused with our spirit and our love of nature, and we encourage visitors to Casa Brasil to feel like – through the experience of visiting the exhibition – they were able to take away a piece of Brazil with them. Additionally, we want visitors to understand that as Brazil grows as an exporter across many sectors, global audiences should be looking to our country for outstanding products of the highest quality, especially when it comes to furniture and design."

The United States is the world's largest importer of Brazilian furniture, with approximately 35% of Brazil's exports in the sector destined for North America. At Casa Brasil, representatives from ApexBrasil and Brazilian trade groups aimed to introduce U.S. investors to Brazilian export offerings with the goal of strengthening trade relationships between the two countries. As the Brazilian furniture industry continues to grow its technological and creative potential and hone its industrial capabilities, ApexBrasil estimates that the sector has a three-to-five-year export growth potential of 30.8%, which would bring sales of exports to approximately US $327.8 million per year.

For more information about Casa Brasil, the process behind curating the event, and/or to view the space for yourself, please see the event video here: ApexBrasil | Casa Brasil NY 2022

To learn more about other trade sectors ApexBrasil supports, please visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. ApexBrasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. ApexBrasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. ApexBrasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty).

